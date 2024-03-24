Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:49 IST
BREAKING: JDU Announces Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls; 2 Sitting MPs Dropped, Turncoats Get Ticket
Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United got 16 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats as per the seat-sharing arrangements of NDA.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Image:ANI
Patna: Janata Dal United-led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Sunday, March 24.
JNU announced names of all 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United got 16 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats as per the seat-sharing arrangements of NDA, second after BJP which got 17.
Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh to contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
