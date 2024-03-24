BREAKING: JDU Announces Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls; 2 Sitting MPs Dropped, Turncoats Get Ticket

Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal United-led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Sunday, March 24.

JNU announced names of all 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United got 16 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats as per the seat-sharing arrangements of NDA, second after BJP which got 17.

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh to contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar.

(This is a breaking copy)