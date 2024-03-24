×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

BREAKING: JDU Announces Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls; 2 Sitting MPs Dropped, Turncoats Get Ticket

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United got 16 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats as per the seat-sharing arrangements of NDA.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Janata Dal United-led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Sunday, March 24. 

JNU announced names of all 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United got 16 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats as per the seat-sharing arrangements of NDA, second after BJP which got 17. 

Advertisement

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh to contest from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

3 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

4 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

12 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

15 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

15 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

16 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

16 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

19 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

19 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

19 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

20 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

21 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

22 minutes ago
IMF

IMF urges China

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo