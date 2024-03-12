Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM, Political Realignment on Cards
Haryana Politics: BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from the post of Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday, March 12.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his cabinet colleagues, reached Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
Speculations were rife that Manohar Lal Khattar may step down ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections with the ongoing rift between Bharatiya Janata Dal and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's JJP.
The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.
(This is a breaking story)
Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:40 IST