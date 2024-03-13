BREAKING: Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns From Haryana Assembly, Likely To Contest in Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

Haryana Political Updates: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Haryana assembly on Wednesday, March 13. Khattar's resignation comes amid speculation of the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the special assembly session, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that he was resigning as a member of the Haryana state assembly. The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Saini replaced Khattar as Haryana's chief minister on Tuesday.

"During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Khattar said in the assembly on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly..." pic.twitter.com/UGstOJV3oG — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Manohar Lal Khattar was a sitting MLA from the Karnal assembly seat. On the question of seat, Khattar said, “I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly.”

Manohar Lal Khattar To Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

Since yesterday, as Khattar quit the CM post, speculations are rife that the BJP may field Khattar in the upcoming election. Khattar resigned along with his entire cabinet on Tuesday, following which BJP's Haryana President Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Haryana.

During a recent visit, the Prime Minister had praised Khattar for the developmental works which took place during his 9 year tenure, thus resulting in the speculation that CM has not been removed due to issues with his leadership, rather the BJP has followed the tradition of changing the chief minister ahead of the elections.

“There were small roads but today the entire Gurugram region is connected to several major national highways, including expressways, which reflects the progressive mindset of Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal. Today, the future of every Haryanvi is safe under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” said the Prime Minsiter during his visit earlier this month.

