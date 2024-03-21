Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Not Joining Congress, Will Work for BJP'

'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP' | Image: PTI/File

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Sadananda Gowda on Thursday publicly announced his retirement from electoral politics and denied speculations of him joining the Congress after being denied BJP ticket from Bangalore North seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gowda, who also announced his retirement from electoral politics before being denied ticket from Bangalore North constituency, took a U-turn and said he's getting pressure to contest elections. However, Gowda now cleared speculation on his next move by announcing retirement from electoral politics.

Advertisement

The BJP stalwart affirmed that he will continue to work to strengthen BJP in the state while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The Vokkaliga leader, last week, hinted at joining Congress and expressed his unhappiness with BJP leadership over ticket denial. The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) fielded Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from the Bangalore North seat, represented by Gowda.

Advertisement

"Congress people have asked me, also BJP, what decision has to be taken, I will decide at the appropriate time," Gowda was quoted by PTI as saying.

‘Pained on Missing Out Bangalore North Ticket’

Gowda, who is serving as an incumbent MP for the Bangalore North seat, said he was pained after his name was skipped from the first list of 20 candidates for Karnataka.

“As soon as alternative names were considered for Bengaluru North, all eyes were on me. Many of the leaders insisted that I shouldn't retire from electoral politics. This includes former CMs, former DyCMs too. I have been pained that I have missed out on the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat," he said.

Advertisement

'Congress Offered Me Seat, Asked to Join Party'

Revealing that Congress had asked him to join party, Gowda said, “Congress offered me a seat after I was denied ticket from my party (BJP). But I will not join the Congress as my aim is to work for the BJP.”

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.