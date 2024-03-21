×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Not Joining Congress, Will Work for BJP'

Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Sadananda Gowda on Thursday publicly announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP' | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Sadananda Gowda on Thursday publicly announced his retirement from electoral politics and denied speculations of him joining the Congress after being denied BJP ticket from Bangalore North seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Gowda, who also announced his retirement from electoral politics before being denied ticket from Bangalore North constituency, took a U-turn and said he's getting pressure to contest elections. However, Gowda now cleared speculation on his next move by announcing retirement from electoral politics. 

Advertisement

The BJP stalwart affirmed that he will continue to work to strengthen BJP in the state while addressing a press conference on Thursday. 

The Vokkaliga leader, last week, hinted at joining Congress and expressed his unhappiness with BJP leadership over ticket denial. The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) fielded Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from the Bangalore North seat, represented by Gowda.

Advertisement

"Congress people have asked me, also BJP, what decision has to be taken, I will decide at the appropriate time," Gowda was quoted by PTI as saying.

‘Pained on Missing Out Bangalore North Ticket’

Gowda, who is serving as an incumbent MP for the Bangalore North seat, said he was pained after his name was skipped from the first list of 20 candidates for Karnataka. 

“As soon as alternative names were considered for Bengaluru North, all eyes were on me. Many of the leaders insisted that I shouldn't retire from electoral politics. This includes former CMs, former DyCMs too. I have been pained that I have missed out on the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat," he said. 

Advertisement

'Congress Offered Me Seat, Asked to Join Party' 

Revealing that Congress had asked him to join party, Gowda said, “Congress offered me a seat after I was denied ticket from my party (BJP). But I will not join the Congress as my aim is to work for the BJP.” 

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

a few seconds ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

3 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

6 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

13 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

13 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

14 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

14 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

15 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

15 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

19 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

20 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

22 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

25 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt Notice IVF

28 minutes ago
Pataal Lok

Srikant Meets Haathi Ram

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo