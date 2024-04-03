×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

BREAKING: Sumalatha Bows Out of Lok Sabha Race, To Support Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Backed by BJP, Sumalatha had won the 2019 elections defeating Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi | Image:X/@sumalathaA
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Mandya sitting Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday, April 3, has extended her support to Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sumalatha is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 6. 

The BJP and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka has decided to field H D Kumaraswamy from Mandya constituency this time. For the same, the NDA constituents BJP and JD(S)-had requested her not to contest the election this time assuring her a 'bright political future.'

Backed by BJP, Sumalatha had won the 2019 elections defeating former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda's grandson and Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Mandya is considered Janata Dal Secular's fortress. 

Sumalatha Ambareesh had earlier said that she decide on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and announce her decision at Kalikamba Temple in the district headquarter town of Mandya on Wednesday. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:20 IST

