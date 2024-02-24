Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:46 IST
BREAKING | TDP, Janasena Announce First List of 118 Candidates For Assembly Polls
Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced support to former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
Apoorva Shukla
- Elections
- 1 min read
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Image:PTI/File
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena have released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.
TPD and Jana Sena announced first list of 118 candidates. While the TDP will contest on 94 seats, Jana Sena Party will field candidates on 24 assembly seats. The BJP may be accomodated if it decided to join the alliance, said sources.
(This is a breaking copy)
