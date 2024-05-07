The three independent MLAs withdrew their support to CM Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana, saying, "We support Congress wholeheartedly". | Image:X/BJP

New Delhi: In a surprise move coinciding with the third phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in the country, three independent MLAs on Tuesday evening withdrew their support to the BJP government in Haryana, saying, "We support Congress wholeheartedly".

On pulling back his support for the BJP government in Haryana, Independent MLA Randhir Golan told news agency ANI, “For the last four-and-a-half years, we have been extending our support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest and in view of this, we have decided to withdraw our support”.

“At the time when they needed our support to form the government, we were called again and again...We had decided that till the time Manohar Lal Khattar was in power, we would continue to support", ANI quoted another Independent MLA from Rohtak Dharam Pal Gondher as saying.

Gondher further expressed disappointment over Khattar no longer being in power, and added, “In the interest of the farmers, we [are] withdrawing our support from the government”.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on reports of few (independent) MLAs withdrawing their support from the state government, while at the same time publicly extending it to the Congress, Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini alleged foul-play.

“I have received this information. And it is clear that the Congress is misleading the MLAs”, Saini told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)