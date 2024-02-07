Advertisement

Haryana: In a huge setback to the INDIA bloc, Haryana state AAP Committee Chairman Ashok Tanwar and 47 others quit the party over the alliance with Congress on Thursday. Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the presence of its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April 2022. Tanwar is considered to be a key Dalit face in the state who quit citing 'ethical' differences. Tanwar, who belongs to the Dalit community, was once considered to be a rising star among young Congress leaders and was considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar wrote, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana."

"Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from primary membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Tanwar further said that he would continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, "Bharat" and its people.

"As a responsible citizen of this country and being into active politics since my student days, I have always believed in our Constitution, the country and its people first," he added.

Tanwar's resignation came as another setback to the AAP in Haryana as two of its senior leaders, former minister Nirmal Singh and state unit vice-president Chitra Sarwara, quit the outfit last month.

Tanwar had joined AAP in April 2022. A Dalit community leader, he had earlier been the president of the Haryana Congress.

The former Hisar MP left the Congress in 2019 following differences with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Before joining AAP, Tanwar was briefly with the Trinamool Congress.

(with PTI inputs)