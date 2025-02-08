sb.scorecardresearch

Published 10:04 IST, February 8th 2025

UP Bypoll: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Ahead in Milkipur Seat

UP Bypolls: Chandrabhanu Paswan of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading from Milkipur seat by 3,991 votes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Google News Icon
milkipur assembly by-election
milkipur assembly by-election | Image: X

Ayodhya: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by 3,991 votes over Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the first round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission website.

The bypoll was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad last year.

While the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district.

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP.

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:04 IST, February 8th 2025