Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a massive relief to the Election Commission ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petitions alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said this court has already examined several petitions time and again and dealt with various issues related to the functioning of EVMs.

Rejecting the petition, the apex court remarked that every method will have its own positive and negative aspects and the court can't proceed to take action based on assumptions. It further asked that how many petitions will come challenging the functioning of EVMs. 

"How many petitions shall we entertain? Recently, we have dealt with a plea related to VVPAT. We cannot go by assumptions. Every method has its plus and minus points. Sorry, we cannot entertain this under Article 32," the bench told petitioner Nandini Sharma, appearing in-person.

Last year, the apex court refused to entertain a plea by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's 'tearing hurry' in the scrutiny of Electronic Voting Machines, which were criticised post-results by opposition parties, and said it would not cast any doubts over the process.

What is EVM? 

EVMs are electronic voting machines that are used by the poll panel during elections, giving access to the voter with a button for each choice of candidate. 

It's designed with two units: the control unit and the balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable and the control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. 

The balloting unit is kept within the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes. This is done to ensure that the polling officer verifies your identity.


 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

