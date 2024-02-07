Chandigarh: All eyes are on the mayoral post in the municipal corporation of Chandigarh as it happens to be the key battle for the Opposition as parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance- Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are contesting together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, January 31, following directions from Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Chandigarh mayor polls was earlier scheduled for January 18 but were deferred to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration after the presiding officer fell ill. About 800 police personnel, along with those from the paramilitary force, have been deployed during the poll process. There will also be a three-layer barricade around the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The mayor is elected by the councillors through secret ballots. The MC officials have said that no mobile phone, camera and any other electronic gadget will be allowed during the voting at the assembly hall of the MC office.

Key battle for INDI ahead of Lok Sabha 2024

Meanwhile, under the Congress-AAP alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

For the mayoral seat, the BJP has fielded Manoj Sonkar while the AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar Tita. For the post of senior deputy mayor, the contest will be between BJP's Kuljeet Sandhu and Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi. For the post of deputy mayor, the BJP has fielded Rajinder Sharma while the Congress party's nominee is Nirmala Devi.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha had said that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh mayoral polls and the victory will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chadha had earlier met senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Current composition of Chandigarh municipality

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also has an ex-officio member MP (Kirron Kher) who has voting rights. While the AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

This time the Congress and AAP have joined hands to oust the BJP from the chair of mayor which it has been winning for the last eight years.

The Congress abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023, leading to the BJP's victory in the mayoral polls.