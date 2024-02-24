English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

'Chor-Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP Criticises AAP-Congress Alliance Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party announced seat-sharing deal in several state including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat among others earlier today

Digital Desk
‘Congress Does Not Deserve Even a Single Seat in Delhi…’: AAP on Seat-Sharing Talks
‘Congress Does Not Deserve Even a Single Seat in Delhi…’: AAP on Seat-Sharing Talks | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party announced seat-sharing deal in several state including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised AAP's move to ally with the Congress. 

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari called the alliance as theives will ill intentions uniting. Manoj Tiwari recalled AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's fierce attacks on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said, "You must have heard the proverb 'chor chor mausere bhai' - and it is exactly what's happening in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. AAP workers are very disappointed because Arvind Kejriwal, who once used to say that we will send Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to jail, is now bowing before them."

Advertisement

Manoj Tiwari said that the people of Delhi will give ideal response to the Opposition alliance. “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had ousted Congress from their 15 years of rule and now Kejriwal is sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi. People of Delhi will decide everything because today it is clear that the top leaders of AAP and Congress are one and the same,” said Tiwari. 

 

Advertisement

 

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that the alliance between fierce opponents Aam Aadmi Party and Congress is an evidence to BJP's strong leadership in the state. Nalin Kohli said that due to the fear of losing the upcoming elections, the opposition parties are forced to get into alliance. 

“All these political parties accept the fact that the people of India are standing behind PM Modi’s leadership and the good work done by his government. Without these political parties somehow trying to forge a seat-sharing, they will not be able to withstand the strong wave of support in favour of BJP and PM Modi's leadership," said Nalin Kohli. 

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal, who used to call Congress and the Gandhi family corrupt, has allied with them. In 2016, he used to say 'why is PM silent on AgustaWestland case?'. In 2012, he had said that the Congress would've sold the country had there been no CAG. However, he has now formed an alliance with Congress,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo