'Chor-Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP Criticises AAP-Congress Alliance Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party announced seat-sharing deal in several state including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised AAP's move to ally with the Congress.

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari called the alliance as theives will ill intentions uniting. Manoj Tiwari recalled AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's fierce attacks on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said, "You must have heard the proverb 'chor chor mausere bhai' - and it is exactly what's happening in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. AAP workers are very disappointed because Arvind Kejriwal, who once used to say that we will send Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to jail, is now bowing before them."

Manoj Tiwari said that the people of Delhi will give ideal response to the Opposition alliance. “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had ousted Congress from their 15 years of rule and now Kejriwal is sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi. People of Delhi will decide everything because today it is clear that the top leaders of AAP and Congress are one and the same,” said Tiwari.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that the alliance between fierce opponents Aam Aadmi Party and Congress is an evidence to BJP's strong leadership in the state. Nalin Kohli said that due to the fear of losing the upcoming elections, the opposition parties are forced to get into alliance.

“All these political parties accept the fact that the people of India are standing behind PM Modi’s leadership and the good work done by his government. Without these political parties somehow trying to forge a seat-sharing, they will not be able to withstand the strong wave of support in favour of BJP and PM Modi's leadership," said Nalin Kohli.

“Arvind Kejriwal, who used to call Congress and the Gandhi family corrupt, has allied with them. In 2016, he used to say 'why is PM silent on AgustaWestland case?'. In 2012, he had said that the Congress would've sold the country had there been no CAG. However, he has now formed an alliance with Congress,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.