Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Chowkidar, Parivar Don't Work in Polls: Omar Abdullah Schools Lalu Yadav Over His No-Family Remarks

Voters only care about the issues, said Omar Abdullah on Laly Yadav's 'no-family' remarks regarding PM Narendra Modi.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah | Image: PTI/File
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: On the family remarks of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah said that such slogans don't help win elections. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday, March 8, said that such personal comments harms the Opposition. 

Days after RJD leader Lalu Yadav attacked PM Modi in defence to dynasty politics, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the voters are concerned about the issues which are affecting them more than the slogans. 

Earlier, at the Opposition's Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna Lalu Yadav said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?” Responding to this, Omar Abdullah said, “I have never been in favour of such slogans and we have never benefited from them. Whenever we use such slogans, it harms us. Voters are not influenced by all of this, they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved.” 

“We actually do self-goal or remove the goalkeeper by giving such statements and allow PM Modi to score a goal,” Abdullah added. 

Abdullah on INDI Alliance, Partnership with PDP 

On being part of the INDI alliance, Omar Abdullah categorically stated that he would not be part of any alliance which weakens the National Conference, adding that he would not compromise on seat-sharing with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP. 

“I have already told you that the party that stands on number 3 has no right to ask for a seat. How many people are there with PDP today who brought them to the third place? If I had been told before joining INDIA alliance that we would have to weaken ourselves for another member of the alliance, then I would have never joined the INDIA alliance,” said Abdullah. 

BJP's Sharp Response to Lalu Yadav 

In response to Lalu Yadav jibe, the PM said that entire nation is his family. The BJP kicked of ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign with prominent leaders of the ruling BJP suffixed their names on social media profiles. 

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as “Modi Ka Parivar (Modi’s family)” on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counterattack on the opposition

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

