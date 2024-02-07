English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Congress Cries Betrayal After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Surprise Ghar Wapsi to NDA

Nitish Kumar's abrupt exit from Congress-led alliance stirs political turmoil, leaving Congress MPs expressing deep disappointment and betrayal.

Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar's surprise NDA Ghar Wapsi shakes Congress
Nitish Kumar's surprise NDA Ghar Wapsi shakes Congress | Image:PTI/ ANI
  • 2 min read
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA alliance has left the Congress party expressing deep disappointment. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent, stating, "It is a matter of regret that he left our hands at the last moment; this is a complete betrayal of trust, and the people of Bihar will answer him soon for this betrayal."

Ramesh highlighted the sequence of events, pointing out that Nitish Kumar had participated in multiple meetings with 18 parties present in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The chief minister did not provide any hint of breaking ties with the India alliance during these discussions. Ramesh expressed his disappointment, calling it a betrayal of trust.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Congress leader, added his perspective, claiming that everyone except Congress anticipated Nitish Kumar's departure. Krishnam stated, "Congress did not even stop Scindia; Congress did not try to stop anyone." He underlined that Congress did not attempt to prevent key members from leaving the party, creating a sense of frustration among party members.

In parallel development in Bihar, the JDU national president called a meeting of all his MPs in Patna around 11:00 am today. The purpose of the meeting IS to discuss the changed political circumstances before the commencement of the budget session of Parliament. This move comes as the first action following the formation of the NDA-JDU government in Bihar.

Simultaneously, a notice has been given to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly for a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Avadh Bihari Chaudhary. According to reports, the move initiated by NDA leaders is to remove the speaker from the post. However, Chaudhary, refusing to resign, is preparing to face the challenge with the backing of the majority.

The NDA alliance, with 128 MLAs, holds a numerical advantage over the opposition, which has 115 MLAs. As the political landscape in Bihar undergoes a seismic shift, the repercussions of Nitish Kumar's decision are expected to unfold in the coming days.

 

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

