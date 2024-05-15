PM Modi reiterated his stance that he would never indulge in "Hindu-Muslim" politics while underlining he has worked for development of all sections of society. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

New Delhi: As the heat of the election season intensifies with the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections nearing its last phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have been engaged in a war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposing the Congress ecosystem for trying to build a false narrative in a seemingly desperate attempt at changing the poll narrative.

"The Congress ecosystem claims Modi is indulging in Hindu-Muslim; I am exposing those dividing country in name of Hindu-Muslim”, PM Modi said while addressing huge crowd at a poll rally in Pimpalgaon Baswant region of Maharashtra.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters, PM Modi reiterated his stance that he would never indulge in politics of religion while underlining that he has worked for development of all sections of society without any discrimination.

Asserting that he gives priority to unity of India, PM Modi said, “I can't allow division of country”.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Pimpalgaon Baswant region of Maharashtra:

Serving you is my life’s biggest objective

I have come to you to seek your blessings for third term

Congress’ Shehzada [Rahul Gandhi] is playing the old game of appeasement and the INDI bloc will implement this policy of appeasement if it comes to power

The INDI bloc and the Congress' shehzade (apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi) were doing politics over religion, and Karnataka was their laboratory

Muslims in Karnataka were included in the OBC quota overnight, and the Congress planned to implement this in the rest of the country

It is the Congress party's thinking that 15 percent of the country’s budget should be spent on minorities

For the Congress party, development is meant only for those who vote for it

Modi is exposing the INDI bloc's plans to divide people on the basis of religion – more than my image, the unity of the country is important to me

Yakub Memon's grave is decorated and invitation for Ram Mandir is rejected, PM Modi said as he asked the crowd, “Will you punish the INDI alliance in elections?”

I urge people of Maharashtra to punish the INDI bloc leaders in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said.

The Congress is going to lose so badly that it will become difficult for it to even be recognised as the opposition (in Lok Sabha)

The INDI bloc leaders had asked Rahul Gandhi to stop mentioning Savarkar due to the fear of backlash during the elections, and hence he does not mention the late freedom fighter in his speeches now.

