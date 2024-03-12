BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, Rahul Kaswan joins Congress in Delhi, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Congress Second List: A day after two-time MLA from Churu Rahul Kaswan joined the Congress party after resigning from BJP, the grand old party fielded Kaswan from Churu on Tuesday, March 11. Congress announced its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. After joining the Congress, Kaswan said he felt his "voice was not being heard" in the saffron party.

Advertisement

Rahul Kaswan joined the Congress after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Instead of Kaswan, the BJP fielded Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia from Churu.

Kaswan is the second BJP MP in as many days to join the Congress. Brijendra Singh, the BJP's MP from Hisar, joined the party on Saturday.

Advertisement