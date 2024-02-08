Congress Leaders Who Have Broken Rank With High Command on Ram Mandir Inauguration

Advertisement

New Delhi: Division is the flavour of the season, at least for the Congress party it seems. Be it seat-sharing or whether to attend the mega Ram Mandir inauguration. The Congress' infighting over the January 22 consecration ceremony has once again come to the fore with its state leaders from Himachal Pradesh to Karnataka breaking ranks with the party high command, who for some reason have decided to stay away from one of Hindus greatest festivals.

As is the case with Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, dissonant voices came to the fore soon after the top three leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, boycotted the event, terming the whole thing as BJP's "political project." The High Command said that it turned down the invite, pointing out that inaugurating an "incomplete temple" was nothing more than a political gimmick.

Soon after the High Command's strong message to the ruling Narendra Modi government, the Congress was once again accused of alienating the 'political Hindu', a burden they have been carrying ever since Jawaharlal Nehru's era.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Karan Singh At Loss Of Words With Congress' Stand

Confounded by the top brass' decision to skip the ceremony, Dr Karan Singh was at loss of words. "It would have been ideal, of course, if political parties had come together on this issue. But I think it became very much of a party issue towards the end. But why they didn't attend, I don't know. That's their own decision. I don't want to criticise them one way or the other. Personally, I think if some Congress leaders had attended, it would have been a good idea. Kharge ji should have gone, I think. But it is their decision. I don't want to criticise them", Dr Singh earlier said.

The Congress top brass couldn't even gauge the sentiments within its own party ranks. For example, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, who played key role in the party's win in this Assembly polls, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to construct the temple as "really commendable."

She even recalled her husband and former-Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh saying that she and her late husband had immense faith in spirituality and gods. This was the reason several temples in the state were renovated, when the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government was in power in the state. Saying that Hindus constitute 98 per cent of Himachal's population,, Singh said, "We all have faith in Lord Ram and we want our religion to progress". Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh said, "This is not a political issue and I consider myself fortunate to be among the few invitees from Himachal Pradesh and thank the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for giving this honour to me and my family".

Understanding the significance of the event, even Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah said that they will go visit the Ram Mandir after the ceremony ended.