Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

The West Bengal Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing former cricketer and TMC's Baharampur Lok Sabha candidate Yusuf Pathan of violating the model code of conduct.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata: The West Bengal Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing former cricketer and TMC's Baharampur Lok Sabha candidate Yusuf Pathan of violating the model code of conduct by using posters of India's winning moments in the 2011 Cricket World Cup for campaigning.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state, the state Congress unit demanded stern action against the former cricketer and said using banners and posters of the cricket World Cup winning team is a gross violation of the MCC.

"This is to inform you that Yusuf Pathan, an All India Trinamool Congress candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Baharampur, West Bengal, has started using banners and posters and photos in different places in the said constituency.

"It clearly depicts the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2011 winning moments where the photos of our nation’s high profile cricket celebrities are there including the likes of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others," the Congress said in the letter to the CEO.

The party urged the EC to take appropriate and necessary action against Pathan. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

