Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

After Lost Chance in Bihar, Congress Looking To Accomodate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is presently in-charge of the NSUI, is likely to fielded from one of the 3 seats Congress is contesting in Delhi

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image: X/ Kanhaiya Kumar
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Congress is likely to field former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar who crossed over from Communist Party of India (CPI) from one of the Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Delhi, said sources. Earlier, speculations were rife that Congress may repeat Kanhaiya from Begusarai, however, under seat-sharing arrangement in the INDI alliance, CPI claimed the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is presently in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), is likely to fielded from one of the three seats Congress is contesting in the national capital, and an official announcement is expected by Saturday.

Reports said that the Congress may field Kanhaiya Kumar against BJP's Manoj Tiwari with an aim to ride on the 'Purvanchali factor', however, a group within the Congress party believed that fielding Kumar against Tiwari may result into polarisation, ultimately benefitting the BJP.

Kanhaiya's Second Stint in Lok Sabha Polls  

If fielded by the Congress party, it would be Kanhaiya's second attempt to secure an entry into the Indian Parliament after unsuccessfully contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kanhaiya Kumar contested the 2019 general elections on a CPI ticket from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, but lost to BJP's Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh.

Begusarai has traditionally been a communist stronghold and was once referred to as the "Leningrad of Bihar", however, Giriraj Singh's massive victory changed the perception. Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai seat with a margin of more than four lakh votes. It was suggested that the Rashtriya Janata Dal assisted Singh by fielding its own candidate who cut into the anti-BJP votes.

However, the spirited campaign in favour of Kanhaiya saw Bollywood personalities like Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj and Swara Bhaskar travelling to the nondescript Bihar town, a much talked about aspect of the crowd-funded electioneering.

Congress Forced To Accomodate Kanhaiya in Delhi

Earlier, reports said that the Congress' wish was to field Kanhaiya Kumar from the same Begusarai seat which he lost in 2019, however, CPI was uncomfortable with the choice citing Kanhaiya has crossed over to the Congress from the Left Party.

Further, reports said that Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal was also opposed to the idea of Kanhaiya Kumar contesting from Bihar. RJD had fielded Tanvir Hasan, who could have been shifted to safer seat - Munger, during Kanhaiya Kumar's debut leaving him alone in the cold fight against BJP giant Giriraj Singh. 
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

