Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Congress Releases List Of 34 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

The Congress on Thursday announced the first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for April 19.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress Releases List Of 34 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls
Congress Releases List Of 34 Candidates For Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls | Image:PTI-
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Itanagar: The Congress on Thursday announced the first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for April 19.

Among the candidates are three former ministers and three women nominees, with the majority being first-time contenders.

Notably, the names of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki and APCC vice-president Bosiram Siram were absent from the list.

Party insiders claimed both Tuki and Siram would contest as Lok Sabha nominees from the Arunachal West and East parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Tuki is the sitting MLA from Sagalee constituency in Papumpare district. He had represented the seat since the last six terms.

The party is yet to unveil candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Among the prominent figures listed were former ministers Kumar Waii, Takam Pario, and Tanga Byaling.

Many First Timers In The List

The three women debutants are Gollo Yapung Tana from Pakke Kessang constituency, Jermai Krong (Tezu) and Marina Kenglang who would contest from Changlang North constituency.

Some of the other first-timers are Sanhey Phutsok from Mukto constituency represented by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Kompu Dolo (Chayang-Tajo), Tame Gyadi (Seppa East), Nabam Tado (Doimukh), Rughu Tado (Tali), Reri Kirbe Dulom (Daporijo), Yomkar Riba (Basar), Tallng Yaying (Rumgong), Takku Jerang (Panging), Bimar Dabi (Nari-Koyu) and Okom Yosung (Pasighat East).

The remaining debutants are Tapyam Pada (Pasighat West), Karo Tayeng (Mebo), Losi Lego (Mariyang-Geku), Eri Tayu (Anini), Tobin Lego (Dambuk), Chenge Mitapo (Roing), Bafutso Krong (Hayuliang), Bayamso Kri (Chowkham), Shotika Hopak (Namsai), Tama Tamar Tara (Lekang), Khimshom Mossang (Nampong), Timpu Ngemu (Changlang South), Tangse Tekwa (Khonsa West), Sompha Wangsa (Kanubari) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchou-Wakka constituency.

Yumlam Achung, who unsuccessfully contested from the vital Itanagar constituency in 2019, is contesting for the second time along with Chatu Longri from Miao constituency.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress contested in 46 constituencies out of the total 60 but could manage to win in only four.

The party recently received a major setback when three of its sitting MLAs - CLP leader Lombo Tayeng (Mebo), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West) and Wangliln Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani) - switched allegiance to the BJP ahead of the poll announcement.

Assembly and general elections will be held simultaneously in the state on April 19. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:19 IST

