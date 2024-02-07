Amid Turmoil in Bihar, Congress to Discuss Seat-Sharing With DMK Today: LIVE

Advertisement

INDI Seat Sharing Update: Amid the rift within the Opposition's INDI bloc, the Congress party will be discussing seat-sharing with ally DMK on Sunday, January 28 in Chennai. Congress and DMK leaders are scheduled to met at DMK's headquarters in Chennai- Anna Arivalayam. This comes after DMK leader Raja Kannappan took a dig at the Congress party.

DMK happens to be a crucial member of the INDI alliance in Tamil Nadu. First, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will be holding a discussion with State leaders, after which Congress leaders will meet the DMK Seat Sharing Committee at Anna Arivalayam.

Advertisement

DMK Minister Raja Kannappan said that the Congress party has “lost its strength”. The DMK minister said that the Congress leadership is only running the party to get seats and ae not interested in working for the people. Congress is likely to give a list of 21 preferable constituencies to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, suggest reports.

The meeting with DMK becomes crucial for the Congress party as in Bihar the INDI alliance is on the verge of collapse with CM Nitish Kumar, and the leader credited for stiching the INDI alliance together is expected to exit the ruling Mahagathbandhan and return to BJP-led NDA.

Advertisement

Further, in a major set back to the INDI bloc and the Congress party helming the alliance, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP's Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have announced to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.