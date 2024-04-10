×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

As Pratibha Backs Out, Congress May Field Son Vikramaditya Singh From Mandi Against Kangana Ranaut

Vikramaditya's father, former CM Virbhadra Singh, as well as mother, Pratibha Singh, have been elected from Mandi seat thrice, making it a family bastion.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As sitting Mandi MP and wife of Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, has backed out of the Lok Sabha race, speculations are rife that the Congress may field their son Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi to take on BJP's Kangana Ranaut. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat this Lok Sabha elections.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that she won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as she is required to work upon the party cadre in the state and strengthen it. “Being the state Congress president, I want to work in the entire state. If I contest elections, then I will be limited to Mandi seat,” said Pratibha Singh. 

Advertisement

On Vikramaditya Singh's candidature, Pratibha Singh said, "It was the suggestion of the senior leaders of the party that Vikramaditya Singh is a young face, youth leader, who has a good connect with the youth. The party high command has accepted this and they will give their decision on it soon." The state Congress leadership has reportedly arrived at the consensus to field Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also hinted that Vikramaditya could be the party candidate from Mandi. 

 

Vikramaditya Singh's father former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as well as mother Pratibha Singh have been elected from Mandi seat thrice, making it a family bastion for Vikramaditya. 

Advertisement

Who is Vikramaditya Singh? 

Son of 6-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya is the two-time MLA from Shimla Rural. He has also served as the former Himachal youth Congress president. 

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Singh came to limelight after he attended the pran-pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir defying party line. Vikramaditya said that he went to attend the consecration ceremony not as a politician but as a son, asserting that his father was a Ram devotee. 

 

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the recent political crisis in state. Vikramaditya Singh later met the rebel MLAs who were disqualified by the Sukhu government after they cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and defied party's whip in budget session. 

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Singh on Kangana 

On Kangana Ranaut being fielded from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh called her “queen of controversies”. “There is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is a good actor but we should also not forget that she is queen of controversies. If she thinks that and things that she had said from time to time would not be raised in the elections, then Jai Shri Ram to her,” Vikramaditya Singh said. 

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has kicked-off her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

On question of Mandi, Singh said, “Strong candidates would be fielded in both Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls and the name of the candidates would be decided in the CEC meeting on April 13," adding that he is a dedicated soldier of Congress party and would follow the directions of the high command. 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

a few seconds ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

6 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

7 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

17 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

18 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

19 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

21 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

25 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

32 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

32 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

34 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

36 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

40 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

42 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

42 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo