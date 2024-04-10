As Pratibha Backs Out, Congress May Field Son Vikramaditya Singh From Mandi Against Kangana Ranaut

Advertisement

New Delhi: As sitting Mandi MP and wife of Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, has backed out of the Lok Sabha race, speculations are rife that the Congress may field their son Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi to take on BJP's Kangana Ranaut. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat this Lok Sabha elections.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that she won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as she is required to work upon the party cadre in the state and strengthen it. “Being the state Congress president, I want to work in the entire state. If I contest elections, then I will be limited to Mandi seat,” said Pratibha Singh.

On Vikramaditya Singh's candidature, Pratibha Singh said, "It was the suggestion of the senior leaders of the party that Vikramaditya Singh is a young face, youth leader, who has a good connect with the youth. The party high command has accepted this and they will give their decision on it soon." The state Congress leadership has reportedly arrived at the consensus to field Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also hinted that Vikramaditya could be the party candidate from Mandi.

#WATCH | On whether or not she will contest Lok Sabha polls & Vikramaditya Singh's possible candidature, Himachal Pradesh Congress president & Mandi MP Pratibha Singh says, "Being the state Congress president, I want to work in the entire state. If I contest elections, then I… pic.twitter.com/Dqvr2RlqtO — ANI (@ANI)

Vikramaditya Singh's father former chief minister Virbhadra Singh as well as mother Pratibha Singh have been elected from Mandi seat thrice, making it a family bastion for Vikramaditya.

Who is Vikramaditya Singh?

Son of 6-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya is the two-time MLA from Shimla Rural. He has also served as the former Himachal youth Congress president.

Vikramaditya Singh came to limelight after he attended the pran-pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir defying party line. Vikramaditya said that he went to attend the consecration ceremony not as a politician but as a son, asserting that his father was a Ram devotee.

VIDEO | "I am blessed to be one of the few people in Himachal who have received an invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to thank Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for giving me and my family a chance to be a part… pic.twitter.com/GSOCbNaNUX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the recent political crisis in state. Vikramaditya Singh later met the rebel MLAs who were disqualified by the Sukhu government after they cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and defied party's whip in budget session.

Vikramaditya Singh on Kangana

On Kangana Ranaut being fielded from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh called her “queen of controversies”. “There is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is a good actor but we should also not forget that she is queen of controversies. If she thinks that and things that she had said from time to time would not be raised in the elections, then Jai Shri Ram to her,” Vikramaditya Singh said.

Kangana Ranaut has kicked-off her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On question of Mandi, Singh said, “Strong candidates would be fielded in both Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls and the name of the candidates would be decided in the CEC meeting on April 13," adding that he is a dedicated soldier of Congress party and would follow the directions of the high command.

