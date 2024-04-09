×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Congress Veteran AK Antony Says His Son Anil, BJP Candidate, Should Lose Kerala LS Seat

Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said that he hoped that his son and BJP’s pick for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala, Anil K Antony, loses in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

While addressing a press conference, Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win. 

He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as "wrong." "The Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

