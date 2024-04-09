Congress' AK Antony Says His Son Anil, BJP Candidate, Should Lose in Polls | Image: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said that he hoped that his son and BJP’s pick for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala, Anil K Antony, loses in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

While addressing a press conference, Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

Q. Your son is fighting his first election. Don't you want him to win?

A. He must lose. Congress must win. AK Antony is Congress. Congress is my religion!



He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as "wrong." "The Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

(With PTI inputs)

