'Cooking Mutton in the Month of Sawan': PM Attacks Opposition's 'Mughal Mindset' in Udhampur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out the Opposition's rainbow coalition for hurting the sentiments of majority community "like Mughals" while addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday, April 12. PM Modi slammed the INDI alliance over the instance when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cooked mutton along with Lalu Yadav at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti in September last year.

PM Modi compared the act of Opposition with that of the Mughal invaders. "The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail, they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoys cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country. The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else," said PM Modi during Udhampur rally.

“When the Mughals attacked Indian regions, they were not satisfied by their victory until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rally in Udhampur on Friday as a star campaigner for Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh. Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election for a third consecutive time from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Voting will take place in the first phase on April 19.

#WATCH | J&K: Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, PM Modi says, "The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the… pic.twitter.com/5HIWCsu5xk — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Congress Left Ram Lalla in Tent: PM

Hitting out at the Opposition over the issue of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said. “Congress says Ram Mandir is an election issue for BJP. I want to say that Ram Mandir was never an election issue, nor it will ever become an election issue. The struggle for Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP.”

"When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, the people of India fought to save their religious places. The leaders of Congress and its allies lived in big bungalows but when it came to changing the tent of Ram Lalla, they used to turn their backs..." he added.

PM has been attacking the Congress over the decision of central leadership of skipping the pran pratishtha event of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM said that members of Ram Janmbhoomi Trust went on to invite the Congress leaders even after they called Lord Ram “imaginary”. Congress central leadership including senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.