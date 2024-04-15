'Can't Uphold Your Own Flag...' CPI's Annie Raja Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Communist Party of India's Wayanad candidate Annie Raja slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Questioning Congress' decision of not using party's flag during campaign in Wayanad, Annie Raja said that if the Congress and its leaders cannot uphold the right of using their own party flags, how would they protect the rights of the common people. Annie Raja also claimed that the people of Wayanad are very disappointed with the performance of their elected representative- Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress asked Muslim League to not hold their flags. What is the message the Congress is giving? If Rahul Gandhi cannot uphold the right of holding his flag or defend his own party's and his alliance party's flag, then who will safeguard those parties? You are simply surrendering before the fascist forces. How will you fight and defeat them? Rahul should answer that,” said Annie Raja.

The Congress has decided to not use party's flag in the election campaign. Even during Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad, the Congress as well its allies carried no flags. The Congress has decided to only use party symbols for campaigning.

Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest coalition partner in Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front, has fielded Annie Raja against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. While CPI and Congress are part of the INDI alliance, the two are engaged in a “friendly-fight” in Wayanad.