Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Bad News For Kanhaiya? CPI Gets Begusarai Seat After Heated Battle With INDI Allies

Begusarai seat has made headlines five years ago when it witnessed a high octane battle between Giriraj Singh and former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Image: X/ Kanhaiya Kumar
  • 2 min read
Patna: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India has been successful in staking claim over one its bastions, Begusarai parliamentary seat after heated battle with its allies within the INDI Alliance. 

The Communist Party of India staked claim on 3 seats- Begusarai, Madhubani and Banka. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal has agreed to give Begusarai to CPI under seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the suspense remains on the other two seats. 

The Congress has been staking claim on the Begusarai seat as it wished to field former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar from the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said sources. Kanhaiya Kumar had unsucessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections from Begusarai on a CPI ticket, but later quit the Left party to join Congress. 

 

Begusarai: The Hot Seat of Bihar 

Begusarai was one of the most talked about seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it witnessed a high octane battle with Bollywood personalities like Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj and Swara Bhaskar travelling to the nondescript Bihar town and campaigning for Kanhaiya. However, BJP's Giriraj Singh has registered victory on the Begusarai seat and had secured victory with a margin of more than four lakh votes. 

Bihar Gears Up For High-Stakes Poll Battle 

With the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule, the spotlight is expected on half a dozen Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA had made a clean sweep five years ago, winning all but one of the 40 constituencies. 

The elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1, the Election Commission said on Saturday. At least half a dozen seats in the state are likely to be keenly watched, three of these currently held by prominent ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

