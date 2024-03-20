Bad News For Kanhaiya? CPI Gets Begusarai Seat After Heated Battle With INDI Allies

Advertisement

Patna: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India has been successful in staking claim over one its bastions, Begusarai parliamentary seat after heated battle with its allies within the INDI Alliance.

The Communist Party of India staked claim on 3 seats- Begusarai, Madhubani and Banka. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal has agreed to give Begusarai to CPI under seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the suspense remains on the other two seats.

The Congress has been staking claim on the Begusarai seat as it wished to field former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar from the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said sources. Kanhaiya Kumar had unsucessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections from Begusarai on a CPI ticket, but later quit the Left party to join Congress.

#BREAKING | INDI alliance partner CPI to fight from Begusarai, had sought 3 seats in Bihar



Begusarai: The Hot Seat of Bihar

Begusarai was one of the most talked about seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it witnessed a high octane battle with Bollywood personalities like Javed Akhtar, Prakash Raj and Swara Bhaskar travelling to the nondescript Bihar town and campaigning for Kanhaiya. However, BJP's Giriraj Singh has registered victory on the Begusarai seat and had secured victory with a margin of more than four lakh votes.

Bihar Gears Up For High-Stakes Poll Battle

With the Election Commission announcing the poll schedule, the spotlight is expected on half a dozen Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA had made a clean sweep five years ago, winning all but one of the 40 constituencies.

The elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1, the Election Commission said on Saturday. At least half a dozen seats in the state are likely to be keenly watched, three of these currently held by prominent ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet.