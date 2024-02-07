English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Damage Control or Strategic Move? Rahul's Claim About Mamata Raises Eyebrows

Mamata Banerjee is very much part of the INDI alliance, claimed Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Digital Desk
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image: PTI
Ranchi: As Opposition's INDI Alliance helmed by the Congress party is finding it hard to keep the members together, leader Rahul Gandhi said that everything was well within the alliance, claiming that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was still a part of the alliance. Rahul Gandhi made the tall claims while addressing a press conference in Jharkhand's Gumla during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

Rahul Gandhi's claim that Mamata Banerjee is a part of INDI Alliance comes days after the West Bengal Chief Minister declared that her party would go solo in the upcoming assembly election. Opposition parties formed the rainbow coalition- INDI Alliance- with the sole motive of taking over the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

“Mamata (Banerjee) is very much part of the INDI alliance and most of the other members who are part of the INDI alliance are still members of the INDI alliance…So I don't agree that lots of our partners are not part of the alliance,” said Rahul Gandhi

On the question of Nitish Kumar, who recently dumped the INDI Alliance and switched to NDA, Rahul Gandhi said, “Nitish Kumar has left the alliance and he's gone to the BJP. You can guess as to what the reasons are for him leaving. That's fine. We'll fight in Bihar as the INDIA alliance.” 

Struggle Within INDI In Bengal 

The TMC and the Congress, two key constituents of the INDI bloc, have failed to reach seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, leading to Mamata Banerjee declaring that she would contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. 

The TMC had offered two seats to the Congress party based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance was deemed insufficient, escalating the tension between the two parties. In the 2019 elections, TMC secured 22 seats, Congress won two, and the BJP secured 18 seats in the state.

The TMC had allied with the Congress in the 2001 assembly polls, 2009 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2011 assembly polls. The alliance ousted the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 34 years in the 2011 polls. 

Rift Visible During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 

The rift between the Trinamool Congress and the Congress party was clearly visible during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Bengal leg. Mamata Banerjee had accused the Congress leaders of doing photo-op in West Bengal, calling them “migratory birds” during the Yatra. Further, the TMC leaders did not join the yatra. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

