New Delhi: A day after being released from the Tihar jail on the Supreme Court order, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail on Saturday, May 11. He began the day by offering prayers at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, after which he addressed the party workers. In his first address after release, Kejriwal deliberated upon his decision to not resign from the post of Delhi Chief Minister.

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal spoke on different issues including his arrest by the central probe agency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement age. On the issue of him holding the Chief Minister's post despite being lodged in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said that a fake case has been manufactured to bring down the elected government of Delhi, referring to the liquor scam case. Kejriwal said that he was fighting dictatorship from jail.

"When I was in jail, some people raised this issue that why doesn't Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post of Delhi CM? I have not come to become CM or PM. AAP's government was formed with a huge majority and they knew they could never defeat AAP, so a conspiracy was hatched to send Kejriwal to jail and the government would fall but we did not fall into their trap," said Kejriwal.

He opined that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren must not have resigned ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. "If you imprison democracy in jail, democracy will run from jail. Hemant Soren also should not have resigned. I was fighting against this dictatorship from jail," said the Aam Aadmi Party supremo.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "When I was in jail, some people raised this issue that why doesn't Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post of Delhi CM? I have not come to become CM or PM…In the last 75 years, elections have been held in so many states, AAP government was… pic.twitter.com/75cakV0TDt — ANI (@ANI)

'BJP Will Send Opposition Leaders to Jail'

Arvind Kejriwal also warned that all the opposition leaders including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, and MK Stalin would be sent to jail in case the BJP-led NDA comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish them (Nipta denge) ...Our ministers, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party (Trinamool Congress) are in jail...If they (BJP) win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray (UBT Chief) and other opposition leaders will all be in jail...," Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Further, Kejriwal asserted the BJP will not return to power and said the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4. “In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government. The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal Begins The Day By Visiting Hanuman Mandir

Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place. A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance. Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people's support in his "fight against dictatorship". Kejriwal will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.