Delhi CM Suspense: JP Nadda, Amit Shah to Hold Key Meet Today- What's Next For BJP

New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic victory in Delhi, marking its return after 27 years, Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda are expected to hold an important meeting to discuss who'll be the Chief Minister and the formation of the government in the coming days. Unlike the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had a clear CM candidate, the BJP went into the race without naming one. Reports suggest that both senior BJP leaders are planning to meet all seven Lok Sabha members from Delhi.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections held on February 8, the BJP emerged victorious with a commanding 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP secured 22 seats and Congress failed to win any. This overwhelming win raises a key question: who will be the BJP's Chief Minister in Delhi after nearly 30 years?

Despite widespread speculation, the BJP has not yet revealed its CM candidate. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the final decision would be made by the party's central leadership, downplaying concerns over the lack of a designated CM face.

BJP’s Possible CM Contenders in Delhi

The BJP set to form government in Delhi, speculation grows over who could be the party’s chief ministerial pick. Take a look at some key names in the running-

Parvesh Verma – BJP leader Parvesh Verma has emerged victorious against Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. In New Delhi, Parvesh Verma bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress ' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.

Vijender Gupta – A senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020 despite AAP’s stronghold in the capital. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and his experience makes him a strong contender for the top post.

Ramesh Bidhuri – During the election campaign, AAP declared Bidhuri as BJP’s likely CM face and even invited him for a debate. However, BJP dismissed the claim, stating that the CM choice was yet to be finalized. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi.

Kailash Gahlot – Currently leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the CM position.

Kapil Mishra – Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends, making him a notable name in the race.

Arvinder Singh Lovely – Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP ahead of the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.

Harish Khurana – Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, Harish Khurana is contesting from Moti Nagar. His political lineage and experience could make him a viable CM candidate if BJP opts for a leader with legacy appeal.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam – A key figure in the BJP, Gautam is contesting from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. As BJP’s national general secretary and a Dalit leader, he brings both political experience and social outreach. He has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and has been active in student politics.

"Jana Shakti is paramount!": BJP Wins Delhi Polls, PM Lauds Victory

Marking a triumphant return to power in the national capital after 27 years, the BJP swept away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suffering humiliating defeats in their own bastions.

This decisive mandate comes on the heels of BJP’s dominant performance in Maharashtra and Haryana , further cementing its supremacy in national politics. The Congress , once a formidable force in Delhi, faced yet another crushing defeat, failing to open its account for the third consecutive assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of "good governance" of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, and good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.