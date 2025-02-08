Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8:00 AM

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 were held on February 5, 2025 in a single phase and the results for the polls will be out today. With all exit polls pointing towards a landslide victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding the results, for constituencies Badli, Rithala, Bawana and Mundka…

Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8:00 AM

Counting of votes to begin at 8:00 am

Badli Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Deepak Chaudhary is standing from BJP, Devender Yadav is the Congress candidate and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representative is Ajesh Yadav. In 2020, Ajesh Yadav of AAP had won the polls from Badli with 68,427 votes.

Rithala Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

The Congress candidate from Rithala is Sushant Mishra, Mohinder Goyal is representing AAP and Kulwant Rana is standing from BJP. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Sanjeev Jha of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won from Rithala with a lead of over 13,000 votes.

Bawana Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Speaking of Delhi's Bawana constituency, Ravinder Indraj Singh is representing BJP; Surender Kumar is the Congress candidate and Jai Bhagwan is standing from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the previous elections held in 2020, Jai Bhagwan of AAP had won with 95,715 votes.

Mundka Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Jasbir Karala is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Dharampal Lakra is from Congress and Gajendra Daral is the BJP representative from Mundka. Speaking of the previous election winner, in 2020, Mundka voted AAP's Dharampal Lakra as the winner with 90,293 votes.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Exit Polls Predict Landslide Victory for BJP

The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which means that after two terms, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may lose it's power. Axis My India, which accurately predicted the 2020 Delhi election results, has given the BJP-led alliance a 48 per cent vote share, compared to 42 per cent for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Axis My India, the BJP is projected to win 45-55 seats, while the AAP may secure 15-25 seats. The Congress party is expected to win 0-1 seats, with others winning 0-1 seats as well.