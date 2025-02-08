sb.scorecardresearch

  Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE | BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal, Sisodia Back in Lead
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:26 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE | BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal, Sisodia Back in Lead

Delhi Election Results 2025: The BJP surged ahead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as vote counting began for the Delhi Assembly elections, signalling a power shift in the national capital after 27 years. Stay tuned.

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, signaling a strong performance in the national capital. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are making a comeback, reclaiming their leads in their respective constituencies. As counting progresses, the battle for Delhi remains intense, with AAP striving to defend its stronghold and BJP pushing for a historic victory. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the high-stakes electoral showdown.
 

Live Blog

As early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in early trends, party MP Harsh Malhotra says, "Arvind Kejriwal's bad governance and corruption have been exposed. This is the reason the public has made up their mind to change the government. BJP's credibility, development works in other states and work done by the central government of the nation will ensure BJP will form majority govt in Delhi."
 

10:10 IST, February 8th 2025

Omar Abdullah's Takes Dig at Congress, AAP as BJP Heads for Delhi Sweep

As BJP heads for a clean sweep in Delhi, Omar Abdullah has taken a dig at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party with a quirky GIF that says 'Aur lado aapas mein'
 

10:07 IST, February 8th 2025

'BJP Will Form Govt in Delhi', Says Scindia

On Delhi Elections 2025 results, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia says, "... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi..."
 

10:05 IST, February 8th 2025

AAP staring at rout in Delhi

10:04 IST, February 8th 2025

'Delhi to Punish Kejriwal', Says BJP

 On the early trends of the Delhi Election Result, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal says, "The people of Delhi have voted optimistically. The people saw how the BJP is working in various states where it has the government and compared it to Delhi and voted for PM Modi... The BJP is going to form the government in Delhi... The people of Delhi are going to punish Arvind Kejriwal for his deeds..."
 

10:03 IST, February 8th 2025

List of Leading AAP Candidates As Per Election Commission Data

S.NoConstituencyLeading CandidateTotal VotesMarginStatus
1BURARI (2)Sanjeev Jha5,1528921/25
2TIMARPUR (3)Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo)3,7715311/17
3ADARSH NAGAR (4)Mukesh Kumar Goel4,5681,0521/12
4KIRARI (9)Anil Jha12,8258533/23
5SULTANPUR MAJRA (10)Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat3,3957501/15
6ROHINI (13)Pardeep Mittal7,4671,9662/17
7WAZIRPUR (17)Rajesh Gupta3,6491,2741/13
8SADAR BAZAR (19)Som Dutt5,1584,1561/20
9CHANDNI CHOWK (20)Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby)8,4586,3502/16
10MATIA MAHAL (21)Aaley Mohammed Iqbal4,7643,9311/16
11BALLIMARAN (22)Imran Hussain11,2781,8243/12
12KAROL BAGH (23)Vishesh Ravi4,0881,6581/17
13TILAK NAGAR (29)Jarnail Singh5,1971,1951/11
14NEW DELHI (40)Arvind Kejriwal4,6792542/13
15MEHRAULI (45)Mahender Chaudhary3,4021,9241/19
16DEOLI (47)Prem Chauhan4,6123,1211/21
17AMBEDKAR NAGAR (48)Dr. Ajay Dutt1,8432251/15
18BADARPUR (53)Ram Singh Netaji6,9865,0891/22
19TRILOKPURI (55)Anjana Parcha12,5013,9942/12
20GANDHI NAGAR (61)Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu)8,0776,4481/11
21SEEMAPURI (63)Veer Singh Dhingan5,5725531/14
22SEELAM PUR (65)Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad7,7097822/19
23BABARPUR (67)Gopal Rai10,3595,6022/19
09:59 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP lead as per Election Commission data

BJP - LEAD AS PER Election Commission Data

Sr. No.Constituency (No.)Candidate NameVotesMarginRounds Completed
1NERELA (1)RAJ KARAN KHATRI868326222/22
2RITHALA (6)KULWANT RANA1445233063/20
3BAWANA (7)RAVINDER INDRAJ SINGH465826781/26
4MUNDKA (8)GAJENDER DRALL519919481/25
5NANGLOI JAT (11)MANOJ KUMAR SHOKEEN46188931/17
6MANGOL PURI (12)RAJ KUMAR CHAUHAN1021250812/15
7SHALIMAR BAGH (14)REKHA GUPTA1132360102/14
8SHAKUR BASTI (15)KARNAIL SINGH595029561/11
9TRI NAGAR (16)TILAK RAM GUPTA1533383393/14
10PATEL NAGAR (24)RAAJ KUMAR ANAND37902661/15
11MADIPUR (26)KAILASH GANGWAL83323432/11
12RAJOURI GARDEN (27)MANJINDER SINGH SIRSA1105433382/12
13HARI NAGAR (28)SHYAM SHARMA540324711/12
14VIKASPURI (31)PANKAJ KUMAR SINGH520218901/29
15UTTAM NAGAR (32)PAWAN SHARMA482622231/28
16DWARKA (33)PARDUYMN SINGH RAJPUT1112517923/19
17MATIALA (34)SANDEEP SEHRAWAT1093128622/28
18NAJAFGARH (35)NEELAM PAHALWAN949543832/25
19BIJWASAN (36)KAILASH GAHLOT478222171/17
20PALAM (37)KULDEEP SOLANKI78005342/22
21DELHI CANTT (38)BHUVAN TANWAR57023442/8
22RAJINDER NAGAR (39)UMANG BAJAJ1106610863/13
23KASTURBA NAGAR (42)NEERAJ BASOYA1072244714/15
24MALVIYA NAGAR (43)SATISH UPADHYAY29969561/15
25R. K. PURAM (44)ANIL KUMAR SHARMA737425752/12
26CHHATARPUR (46)KARTAR SINGH TANWAR1055534813/23
27SANGAM VIHAR (49)CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY56012272/19
28GREATER KAILASH (50)SHIKHA ROY70714592/14
29KALKAJI (51)RAMESH BIDHURI423811491/12
30OKHLA (54)MANISH CHAUDHARY495522601/23
31KONDLI (56)PRIYANKA GAUTAM558310141/12
32PATPARGANJ (57)RAVINDER SINGH NEGI (RAVI NEGI)599919711/13
33LAXMI NAGAR (58)ABHAY VERMA589611901/12
34VISHWAS NAGAR (59)OM PRAKASH SHARMA210517805/16
35SHAHDARA (62)SANJAY GOYAL1468032444/18
36GHONDA (66)AJAY MAHAWAR660330181/15
37GOKALPUR (68)PRAVEEN NIMESH715714192/22
38MUSTAFABAD (69)MOHAN SINGH BISHT14949113152/20
39KARAWAL NAGAR (70)KAPIL MISHRA1169564702/24
09:48 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP will form government in Delhi, says party MP

As early trends show lead to BJP in Delhi elections, BJP MP Atul Garg says, "...BJP will get more 50% votes and the party will form the government."

09:43 IST, February 8th 2025

If BJP Wins, Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister?

When asked about the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the National Capital, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated, "The central leadership will decide the CM face. This issue is not a major concern for us. Those (AAP) who betray the people will be treated accordingly—through defeat."
 

09:31 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa leads from Rajouri Garden

09:29 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP's Pawan Sharma Ahead in Uttam Nagar as Party Crosses Halfway Mark

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pawan Sharma has taken the lead in Uttam Nagar, surpassing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Posh Balyan, according to early trends.

Meanwhile, the BJP has gained momentum, crossing the halfway mark, while AAP trails in its bid for a fourth consecutive term in Delhi.

Current Leads

  •  BJP – 49
  • AAP – 20
  • Congress – 1
09:26 IST, February 8th 2025

Saurabh Bharadwaj vs Shikha Rai vs Garvit Singhvi: Who is leading from Greater Kailash?

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj leads from Greater Kailash. Counting of votes underway. 

09:23 IST, February 8th 2025

AAP's Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur assembly

09:21 IST, February 8th 2025

'Arvind Kejriwal will have to pack his bags and leave Delhi': Mamta Painuly Kale, Political Analyst on if AAP convenor loses the elections

09:18 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP's Kapil Mishra Leads in Karawal Nagar Constituency

According to early trends on the Election Commission of India's website, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kapil Mishra is leading against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manoj Kumar Tyagi in the Karawal Nagar constituency.
 

09:15 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP's Kartar Singh Tanwar leads in Chhatarpur assembly seat

09:09 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE | Once the AAP is out the scene, it becomes the BJP vs Congress: Renu Mittal, Senior Journalist

08:47 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: 'Delhi has voted for change', says BJP's Anil Gupta

08:39 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP candidate leading in Vishwas Nagar

 BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma leading in Vishwas Nagar assembly seat, as per Election Commission. 
 

08:33 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: AAP's Somnath Bharti Trails in Malviya Nagar

Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti Trails in Malviya Nagar. Counting underway. 

08:24 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead on 8 Seats, AAP 4

Out of the 13 constituencies where leads have emerged, the BJP is ahead in eight seats, while AAP is leading in four. The Congress has secured a lead in one seat. With counting in its early stages, the numbers will fluctuate as more results come in.

08:10 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Begins, Stay Tuned to Republic For Fastest and Authentic Updates

08:06 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Delhi will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal, says BJP MP

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "The public of Delhi will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal. It is our promise to the people of Delhi that we will write a new history in Delhi... After losing the elections, Arvind Kejriwal will level accusations on EVMs and the Election Commission..."

08:03 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: 'BJP Govt to be formed in Delhi', Says Parvesh Verma Ahead of Counting

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma says, "It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that the BJP govt to be formed in Delhi..."

07:58 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun. AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while BJP is determined to break its over two-decade-long wait to regain power in the capital.

Exit polls released on Wednesday largely predicted a BJP win, but AAP leaders have dismissed them, pointing to past instances where their performance was underestimated. They remain confident of securing another term. Who will win the battle of Delhi? A clear picture is expected by 12 PM. Stay tuned to Republic for the fastest and most authentic updates. 

07:55 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Key Battleground Constituencies

  • New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing re-election in a high-stakes triangular contest against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.
  • Kalkaji: AAP’s Atishi faces a tough challenge from Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in a closely watched fight.
  • Jangpura: AAP veteran Manish Sisodia takes on BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri in a competitive race.
  • Malviya Nagar: Two-time MLA Somnath Bharti (AAP) is up against BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar in a crucial contest.
  • Okhla: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, seeking a third term, faces a multi-cornered battle against Congress’ Ariba Khan, BJP’s Firdos Alam, and AIMIM’s Shifa Ur Rehman.
  • Patparganj: AAP’s Awadh Ojha goes head-to-head with Congress’ Anil Kumar in a key electoral clash.
     
07:50 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Syed Asad Abbas, Political Analyst Speaks to Arnab Ahead of Counting

07:48 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Kejriwal Will Lose His Seat, Says Alka Lamba

 Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba says, "I don't think the people of Kalka Ji have liked Ramesh Bidhuri, there was anger amongst the people due to his language... I believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose his seat. Atishi also has to face immense anti-incumbency as she didn't work even after being the CM..."
 

07:43 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Karan Verma, Political Analyst shares his thoughts ahead of counting

 This is an angry election: Karan Verma, Political Analyst shares his thoughts ahead of counting. 

07:41 IST, February 8th 2025

'Sheila Dikshit Still Alive in Every Home', Says Late CM's Daughter; Hits Out at AAP

Late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's daughter, Latika Dikshit says, "During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home... It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years... We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years... The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity... If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is..."

07:27 IST, February 8th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal to Become Delhi CM: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi for the fourth time." 

"One whom the public supports, he wins the elections. The Arvind Kejriwal government has served people in the last 10 years... Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM of Delhi for a fourth time," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

06:49 IST, February 8th 2025

Exit Poll Predictions for Delhi Polls

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

06:48 IST, February 8th 2025

Delhi Election Results: Who Will Win - BJP or AAP?

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

06:47 IST, February 8th 2025

Counting of Votes to Begin at 8

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin shortly, at 8:00 am.

21:26 IST, February 7th 2025

Delhi Election Results 2025: 5,000 Personnel Deployed for Vote Counting in Delhi; VVPATs to be Verified

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz has confirmed that around 5,000 officials, including counting supervisors, assistants, micro-observers, and support staff, will oversee the vote-counting process. To ensure transparency, five VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) will be randomly selected and verified in each assembly constituency. 
 

Updated 10:10 IST, February 8th 2025