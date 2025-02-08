Published 06:26 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE | BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal, Sisodia Back in Lead
Delhi Election Results 2025: The BJP surged ahead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as vote counting began for the Delhi Assembly elections, signalling a power shift in the national capital after 27 years. Stay tuned.
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, signaling a strong performance in the national capital. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are making a comeback, reclaiming their leads in their respective constituencies. As counting progresses, the battle for Delhi remains intense, with AAP striving to defend its stronghold and BJP pushing for a historic victory. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the high-stakes electoral showdown.
As early trends show BJP crossing majority mark in early trends, party MP Harsh Malhotra says, "Arvind Kejriwal's bad governance and corruption have been exposed. This is the reason the public has made up their mind to change the government. BJP's credibility, development works in other states and work done by the central government of the nation will ensure BJP will form majority govt in Delhi."
10:10 IST, February 8th 2025
Omar Abdullah's Takes Dig at Congress, AAP as BJP Heads for Delhi Sweep
As BJP heads for a clean sweep in Delhi, Omar Abdullah has taken a dig at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party with a quirky GIF that says 'Aur lado aapas mein'
10:07 IST, February 8th 2025
'BJP Will Form Govt in Delhi', Says Scindia
On Delhi Elections 2025 results, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia says, "... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi..."
10:05 IST, February 8th 2025
AAP staring at rout in Delhi
10:04 IST, February 8th 2025
'Delhi to Punish Kejriwal', Says BJP
On the early trends of the Delhi Election Result, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal says, "The people of Delhi have voted optimistically. The people saw how the BJP is working in various states where it has the government and compared it to Delhi and voted for PM Modi... The BJP is going to form the government in Delhi... The people of Delhi are going to punish Arvind Kejriwal for his deeds..."
10:03 IST, February 8th 2025
List of Leading AAP Candidates As Per Election Commission Data
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|Status
|1
|BURARI (2)
|Sanjeev Jha
|5,152
|892
|1/25
|2
|TIMARPUR (3)
|Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo)
|3,771
|531
|1/17
|3
|ADARSH NAGAR (4)
|Mukesh Kumar Goel
|4,568
|1,052
|1/12
|4
|KIRARI (9)
|Anil Jha
|12,825
|853
|3/23
|5
|SULTANPUR MAJRA (10)
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|3,395
|750
|1/15
|6
|ROHINI (13)
|Pardeep Mittal
|7,467
|1,966
|2/17
|7
|WAZIRPUR (17)
|Rajesh Gupta
|3,649
|1,274
|1/13
|8
|SADAR BAZAR (19)
|Som Dutt
|5,158
|4,156
|1/20
|9
|CHANDNI CHOWK (20)
|Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby)
|8,458
|6,350
|2/16
|10
|MATIA MAHAL (21)
|Aaley Mohammed Iqbal
|4,764
|3,931
|1/16
|11
|BALLIMARAN (22)
|Imran Hussain
|11,278
|1,824
|3/12
|12
|KAROL BAGH (23)
|Vishesh Ravi
|4,088
|1,658
|1/17
|13
|TILAK NAGAR (29)
|Jarnail Singh
|5,197
|1,195
|1/11
|14
|NEW DELHI (40)
|Arvind Kejriwal
|4,679
|254
|2/13
|15
|MEHRAULI (45)
|Mahender Chaudhary
|3,402
|1,924
|1/19
|16
|DEOLI (47)
|Prem Chauhan
|4,612
|3,121
|1/21
|17
|AMBEDKAR NAGAR (48)
|Dr. Ajay Dutt
|1,843
|225
|1/15
|18
|BADARPUR (53)
|Ram Singh Netaji
|6,986
|5,089
|1/22
|19
|TRILOKPURI (55)
|Anjana Parcha
|12,501
|3,994
|2/12
|20
|GANDHI NAGAR (61)
|Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu)
|8,077
|6,448
|1/11
|21
|SEEMAPURI (63)
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|5,572
|553
|1/14
|22
|SEELAM PUR (65)
|Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad
|7,709
|782
|2/19
|23
|BABARPUR (67)
|Gopal Rai
|10,359
|5,602
|2/19
09:59 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP lead as per Election Commission data
BJP - LEAD AS PER Election Commission Data
|Sr. No.
|Constituency (No.)
|Candidate Name
|Votes
|Margin
|Rounds Completed
|1
|NERELA (1)
|RAJ KARAN KHATRI
|8683
|2622
|2/22
|2
|RITHALA (6)
|KULWANT RANA
|14452
|3306
|3/20
|3
|BAWANA (7)
|RAVINDER INDRAJ SINGH
|4658
|2678
|1/26
|4
|MUNDKA (8)
|GAJENDER DRALL
|5199
|1948
|1/25
|5
|NANGLOI JAT (11)
|MANOJ KUMAR SHOKEEN
|4618
|893
|1/17
|6
|MANGOL PURI (12)
|RAJ KUMAR CHAUHAN
|10212
|5081
|2/15
|7
|SHALIMAR BAGH (14)
|REKHA GUPTA
|11323
|6010
|2/14
|8
|SHAKUR BASTI (15)
|KARNAIL SINGH
|5950
|2956
|1/11
|9
|TRI NAGAR (16)
|TILAK RAM GUPTA
|15333
|8339
|3/14
|10
|PATEL NAGAR (24)
|RAAJ KUMAR ANAND
|3790
|266
|1/15
|11
|MADIPUR (26)
|KAILASH GANGWAL
|8332
|343
|2/11
|12
|RAJOURI GARDEN (27)
|MANJINDER SINGH SIRSA
|11054
|3338
|2/12
|13
|HARI NAGAR (28)
|SHYAM SHARMA
|5403
|2471
|1/12
|14
|VIKASPURI (31)
|PANKAJ KUMAR SINGH
|5202
|1890
|1/29
|15
|UTTAM NAGAR (32)
|PAWAN SHARMA
|4826
|2223
|1/28
|16
|DWARKA (33)
|PARDUYMN SINGH RAJPUT
|11125
|1792
|3/19
|17
|MATIALA (34)
|SANDEEP SEHRAWAT
|10931
|2862
|2/28
|18
|NAJAFGARH (35)
|NEELAM PAHALWAN
|9495
|4383
|2/25
|19
|BIJWASAN (36)
|KAILASH GAHLOT
|4782
|2217
|1/17
|20
|PALAM (37)
|KULDEEP SOLANKI
|7800
|534
|2/22
|21
|DELHI CANTT (38)
|BHUVAN TANWAR
|5702
|344
|2/8
|22
|RAJINDER NAGAR (39)
|UMANG BAJAJ
|11066
|1086
|3/13
|23
|KASTURBA NAGAR (42)
|NEERAJ BASOYA
|10722
|4471
|4/15
|24
|MALVIYA NAGAR (43)
|SATISH UPADHYAY
|2996
|956
|1/15
|25
|R. K. PURAM (44)
|ANIL KUMAR SHARMA
|7374
|2575
|2/12
|26
|CHHATARPUR (46)
|KARTAR SINGH TANWAR
|10555
|3481
|3/23
|27
|SANGAM VIHAR (49)
|CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY
|5601
|227
|2/19
|28
|GREATER KAILASH (50)
|SHIKHA ROY
|7071
|459
|2/14
|29
|KALKAJI (51)
|RAMESH BIDHURI
|4238
|1149
|1/12
|30
|OKHLA (54)
|MANISH CHAUDHARY
|4955
|2260
|1/23
|31
|KONDLI (56)
|PRIYANKA GAUTAM
|5583
|1014
|1/12
|32
|PATPARGANJ (57)
|RAVINDER SINGH NEGI (RAVI NEGI)
|5999
|1971
|1/13
|33
|LAXMI NAGAR (58)
|ABHAY VERMA
|5896
|1190
|1/12
|34
|VISHWAS NAGAR (59)
|OM PRAKASH SHARMA
|21051
|780
|5/16
|35
|SHAHDARA (62)
|SANJAY GOYAL
|14680
|3244
|4/18
|36
|GHONDA (66)
|AJAY MAHAWAR
|6603
|3018
|1/15
|37
|GOKALPUR (68)
|PRAVEEN NIMESH
|7157
|1419
|2/22
|38
|MUSTAFABAD (69)
|MOHAN SINGH BISHT
|14949
|11315
|2/20
|39
|KARAWAL NAGAR (70)
|KAPIL MISHRA
|11695
|6470
|2/24
09:49 IST, February 8th 2025
As per early trends of Election Commission, BJP touches majority mark
09:48 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP will form government in Delhi, says party MP
As early trends show lead to BJP in Delhi elections, BJP MP Atul Garg says, "...BJP will get more 50% votes and the party will form the government."
09:43 IST, February 8th 2025
If BJP Wins, Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister?
When asked about the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the National Capital, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated, "The central leadership will decide the CM face. This issue is not a major concern for us. Those (AAP) who betray the people will be treated accordingly—through defeat."
09:37 IST, February 8th 2025
EC trends show BJP leading on 28 seats
Early trends on the Election Commission's website show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 28 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 9 seats.
09:31 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa leads from Rajouri Garden
09:29 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP's Pawan Sharma Ahead in Uttam Nagar as Party Crosses Halfway Mark
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pawan Sharma has taken the lead in Uttam Nagar, surpassing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Posh Balyan, according to early trends.
Meanwhile, the BJP has gained momentum, crossing the halfway mark, while AAP trails in its bid for a fourth consecutive term in Delhi.
Current Leads
- BJP – 49
- AAP – 20
- Congress – 1
09:26 IST, February 8th 2025
Saurabh Bharadwaj vs Shikha Rai vs Garvit Singhvi: Who is leading from Greater Kailash?
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj leads from Greater Kailash. Counting of votes underway.
09:23 IST, February 8th 2025
AAP's Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur assembly
09:21 IST, February 8th 2025
'Arvind Kejriwal will have to pack his bags and leave Delhi': Mamta Painuly Kale, Political Analyst on if AAP convenor loses the elections
09:18 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP's Kapil Mishra Leads in Karawal Nagar Constituency
According to early trends on the Election Commission of India's website, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kapil Mishra is leading against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manoj Kumar Tyagi in the Karawal Nagar constituency.
09:15 IST, February 8th 2025
BJP's Kartar Singh Tanwar leads in Chhatarpur assembly seat
09:09 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE | Once the AAP is out the scene, it becomes the BJP vs Congress: Renu Mittal, Senior Journalist
09:07 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: 70 Trends In; BJP Crosses Majority Mark
With trends now available for all 70 seats, the BJP has crossed the majority mark, leading in 44 constituencies. AAP is lagging behind with 25 seats, while Congress holds a lead in just one. The early numbers indicate a strong performance by the BJP, signalling a potential power shift in Delhi after 27 years.
09:01 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Heading Towards Victory in Early Trends
The BJP surged ahead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as counting began for the Delhi Assembly elections, indicating a power shift in the national capital. With a high-stakes battle unfolding, the focus remains on whether the BJP can reclaim Delhi after 27 years or if AAP can hold its ground despite anti-incumbency.
As counting commenced at 8 AM, early trends showed the BJP comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. The saffron party was leading in 42 seats, while AAP lagged behind with 25. Congress remained a distant third, securing a lead in just one seat.
08:56 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP crosses majority mark in early trends
08:47 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: 'Delhi has voted for change', says BJP's Anil Gupta
08:44 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP heading towards majority mark in early trends
Early trends indicate the BJP is edging closer to the majority mark of 35 seats, signalling a strong performance in the national capital. With vote counting still underway, the party appears to have gained massive momentum. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this closely watched election.
08:39 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP candidate leading in Vishwas Nagar
BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma leading in Vishwas Nagar assembly seat, as per Election Commission.
08:36 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Close Contest Between AAP, BJP in Initial Trends
Close contest between AAP and BJP in Delhi Assembly elections. While BJP is leading on 20 seats, AAP ahead on 18, Congress 1.
08:33 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: AAP's Somnath Bharti Trails in Malviya Nagar
Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharti Trails in Malviya Nagar. Counting underway.
08:29 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP takes lead in 17 seats in early trends, AAP trails
As the counting progresses, early trends from 17 constituencies show the BJP leading in 10 seats, while AAP is ahead in six. The Congress has secured a lead in one seat. With counting still underway, the political landscape remains dynamic, and the final outcome will take shape as more votes are counted. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this high-stakes battle for Delhi.
08:26 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing in Early Trends?
Current Leads
- BJP: 8
- AAP: 4
- Congress: 1
Leading Candidates
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa
- Amanatullah Khan
Trailing Candidates
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Atishi
- Manish Sisodia
- Durgesh Pathak
08:24 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead on 8 Seats, AAP 4
Out of the 13 constituencies where leads have emerged, the BJP is ahead in eight seats, while AAP is leading in four. The Congress has secured a lead in one seat. With counting in its early stages, the numbers will fluctuate as more results come in.
08:22 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Kailash Gehlot Leading in Early Trends
Kailash Gehlot, who left AAP and joined BJP, is leading from Bijwasan in early trends.
08:21 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Kejriwal, Atishi Trail in Early Trends
As per early trends, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in the New Delhi constituency, while Atishi is behind in Kalkaji. Counting of votes underway.
08:18 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Leading on 5 Seats in Early Trends
As per early trends, the BJP has taken an early lead with five seats, while AAP is trailing with two. The Congress has secured an advantage in one constituency, while no gains have been recorded for other parties so far. The numbers are expected to shift soon. Stay tuned.
08:15 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Manish Sisodia Trails in Early Trends
Manish Sisodia trails from Jangpura in early trends. Counting of votes is underway.
08:13 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Candidates Takes Lead in Early Trends
BJP's Vijender Gupta leading from Rohini, and Ramesh Bidhuri is ahead in Kalkaji, as per early trends.
08:11 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025: AAP's Anil Jha Leading From Kirari Seat, Shows Early Trends
In initial trends, AAP's Anil Jha has taken lead from Kirari.
08:10 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Begins, Stay Tuned to Republic For Fastest and Authentic Updates
08:06 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Delhi will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal, says BJP MP
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "The public of Delhi will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal. It is our promise to the people of Delhi that we will write a new history in Delhi... After losing the elections, Arvind Kejriwal will level accusations on EVMs and the Election Commission..."
08:04 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025: Standby For Early Trends, Counting Begins
The counting of votes has begun across 19 counting centres spread across 11 districts. Early trends are expected shortly, stay tuned to Republic.
08:03 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: 'BJP Govt to be formed in Delhi', Says Parvesh Verma Ahead of Counting
BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma says, "It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that the BJP govt to be formed in Delhi..."
07:58 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins
The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun. AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while BJP is determined to break its over two-decade-long wait to regain power in the capital.
Exit polls released on Wednesday largely predicted a BJP win, but AAP leaders have dismissed them, pointing to past instances where their performance was underestimated. They remain confident of securing another term. Who will win the battle of Delhi? A clear picture is expected by 12 PM. Stay tuned to Republic for the fastest and most authentic updates.
07:55 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Key Battleground Constituencies
- New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing re-election in a high-stakes triangular contest against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.
- Kalkaji: AAP’s Atishi faces a tough challenge from Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in a closely watched fight.
- Jangpura: AAP veteran Manish Sisodia takes on BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri in a competitive race.
- Malviya Nagar: Two-time MLA Somnath Bharti (AAP) is up against BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar in a crucial contest.
- Okhla: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, seeking a third term, faces a multi-cornered battle against Congress’ Ariba Khan, BJP’s Firdos Alam, and AIMIM’s Shifa Ur Rehman.
- Patparganj: AAP’s Awadh Ojha goes head-to-head with Congress’ Anil Kumar in a key electoral clash.
07:50 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Syed Asad Abbas, Political Analyst Speaks to Arnab Ahead of Counting
07:48 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Kejriwal Will Lose His Seat, Says Alka Lamba
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat, Alka Lamba says, "I don't think the people of Kalka Ji have liked Ramesh Bidhuri, there was anger amongst the people due to his language... I believe that Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose his seat. Atishi also has to face immense anti-incumbency as she didn't work even after being the CM..."
07:41 IST, February 8th 2025
'Sheila Dikshit Still Alive in Every Home', Says Late CM's Daughter; Hits Out at AAP
Late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's daughter, Latika Dikshit says, "During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home... It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years... We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years... The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity... If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is..."
07:27 IST, February 8th 2025
Arvind Kejriwal to Become Delhi CM: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday Arvind Kejriwal will become the chief minister of Delhi for the fourth time."
"One whom the public supports, he wins the elections. The Arvind Kejriwal government has served people in the last 10 years... Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM of Delhi for a fourth time," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.
06:49 IST, February 8th 2025
Exit Poll Predictions for Delhi Polls
Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.
06:48 IST, February 8th 2025
Delhi Election Results: Who Will Win - BJP or AAP?
The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.
06:47 IST, February 8th 2025
Counting of Votes to Begin at 8
The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin shortly, at 8:00 am.
21:26 IST, February 7th 2025
Delhi Election Results 2025: 5,000 Personnel Deployed for Vote Counting in Delhi; VVPATs to be Verified
Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz has confirmed that around 5,000 officials, including counting supervisors, assistants, micro-observers, and support staff, will oversee the vote-counting process. To ensure transparency, five VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) will be randomly selected and verified in each assembly constituency.
