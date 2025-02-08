Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE | BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal, Sisodia Back in Lead

Late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's daughter, Latika Dikshit says, "During the campaign, we saw that Sheila Dikshit is still alive in every home... It was her family and she looked after it for 15 years... We listened to the problems of the people and we came to know that the CM had not even visited his constituency in the last 10 years... The condition of the roads is poor, there is no water or electricity... If the condition of central Delhi is this, I don't even want to think how the rest of the Delhi is..."