Narela, Burari, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8:00 AM

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 were held on February 5, 2025 in a single phase and the results for the polls will be out today. With all exit polls pointing towards a landslide victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding the results, for constituencies Narela, Burari, Timarpur and Adarsh Nagar…

Narela, Burari, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar Election Results LIVE: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8:00 AM

Counting of votes to begin at 8:00 am

Narela Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Raj Karan Khatri is standing from BJP, Aruna is the Congress candidate and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representative is Sharad Kumar. In 2020, Sharad Kumar of AAP had won the polls from Narela with 86,262 votes.

Burari Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

The Congress candidate from Burari is Mangesh Tyagi, Sanjeev Jha is representing AAP and Shailendra Kumar is standing from JDU. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Sanjeev Jha of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won with a lead of over 88,000 votes.

Timarpur Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Speaking of Delhi's Timarpur constituency, Surya Prakash Khatri is representing BJP; Lokendra Kalyan Singh is the Congress candidate and Surendrapal Singh Bittu is standing from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the previous elections held in 2020, Dilip Pandey of AAP had won by a lead of 24,144 votes.

Adarsh Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025: Party-Wise Candidates, Previous Winners

Mukesh Goyal is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Shivank Singhal is from Congress and Raj Kumar Bhatia is the BJP representative from Adarsh Nagar. Speaking of the previous election winner, in 2020, Adarsh Nagar voted AAP's Pawan Sharma as the winner with 46,892 votes.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Exit Polls Predict Landslide Victory for BJP

The exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which means that after two terms, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may lose it's power. Axis My India, which accurately predicted the 2020 Delhi election results, has given the BJP-led alliance a 48 per cent vote share, compared to 42 per cent for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Axis My India, the BJP is projected to win 45-55 seats, while the AAP may secure 15-25 seats. The Congress party is expected to win 0-1 seats, with others winning 0-1 seats as well.