Delhi Polls: Paid Holiday Declared for Govt and Private Sector Workers, UP & Haryana Follow Suit

New Delhi: A paid holiday has been declared for both government and private sector employees in Delhi on the day of the Assembly elections for 70 seats, officials confirmed. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also declared a paid holiday due to the elections in the National Capital.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz told, "A paid holiday has been declared for shops and establishments, as well as staff working in government and private sectors. Our neighbouring states, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have also declared a paid holiday. We have communicated this widely and are ensuring its public awareness."

To ensure transparency, all polling stations in Delhi will be monitored via CCTV from the Election Commission's central monitoring room. Authorities are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth and free election process.

In preparation for the election, Delhi police have tightened security measures, conducting flag marches in key areas like Shahpur Jat village under the PS Hauz Khas region. DCP South, Ankit Chauhan, stated that patrolling has been heightened in densely populated areas, with strict border checks to curb illegal activities, including smuggling and illicit liquor trade.

Authorities have also created social media cells to monitor and respond to posts in real-time. So far, police have seized over 1 crore in cash and significant amounts of illicit liquor and narcotics from the South district.