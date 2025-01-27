Delhi Water Crisis: EC Seeks Factual Report From Haryana After AAP Flags High Ammonia Levels

Delhi Elections 2025: Amid mounting allegations of increased ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly instructed the Haryana Government to submit a detailed, factual report by Tuesday, January 28 at 12 pm.

This comes in response to Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab raising alarms over high ammonia levels in the water supply from Haryana to Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), flagged the issue, claiming that the rise in ammonia concentrations are compromising the quality of the water being supplied to the national capital.

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) government, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal alleged, “Nothing is a bigger sin than depriving people of water. BJP is trying to leave people of Delhi thirsty for its dirty politics. They are mixing poison in the water being sent from Haryana. This contaminated water is so toxic that it cannot be treated by the water treatment plants present in Delhi. The BJP wants to commit mass murder of Delhi residents. We will not let this happen."

Haryana CM Responds

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini quickly responded to the allegations made by Kejriwal, dismissing them as part of Kejriwal's "habit" of making baseless claims.