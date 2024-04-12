Dissent in Congress Over Seat-Sharing Arrangement in MVA, Leaders Demand 'Equality'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, dissent seems to be brewing in Maharashtra Congress as the leaders are unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the party's Maharashtra leadership should have pursued equal seat-sharing among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Lok Sabha polls to ensure a better deal in the metropolis, asserting that the party leaders were upset over the same.

Advertisement

"Earlier, Congress used to contest five seats in Mumbai, leaving only Mumbai North-East to the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). So we were demanding equal seat-sharing this time," Gaikwad told PTI. When asked whether she was upset due to the seat-sharing, she declined to comment.

Gaikwad said that she has been constantly conveying cadre's emotion to the state and central leadership. "We are answerable to our cadre. I have been consistently conveying the sentiments of the cadre in Mumbai to the state and central leadership of the party to ensure the party gets equal seat sharing. But since the decision has been taken now, as a loyal worker myself and my colleagues in Mumbai will work or the party," the former Maharashtra minister said.

Advertisement

"But if Mumbai North can be swapped for Mumbai South-Central, we will welcome it. But it is for the leadership to decide," she said.

Congress Pushed Aside Among MVA?

The MVA coalition in Maharashtra announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing a substantial portion with 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats, and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.

There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai - Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, which have been allotted to the Congress in the seat sharing deal, while four others - Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North-West went to the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Advertisement

Gaikwad said she had told the party leadership that as its base was strong in Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-West and Mumbai North-Central constituencies, the party should get these seats. Further, senior leaders like Sanjay Nirupam have left the Congress over the same.

Sanjay Nirupam wished to contest from the Mumbai North West seat, and asked to end alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). Nirupam, before leaving Congress had claimed that alliance with Uddhav Sena will end the party's prospects.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)