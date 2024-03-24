×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

DMK Minister's Shocking Act: Anitha Radhakrishnan Abused PM Modi on Stage Claims BJP, Shares Video

Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has shared a video clip of X, accusing DMK leader Anitha Radhakrishnan of hurling abuse at the Indian Prime Minister during a public

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left) | Image: X
  • 2 min read
Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the MK Stalin led- DMK for maintaning silence on the derogatory remarks of Anitha Radhakrishnan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has shared a video clip of X, accusing DMK leader and Minister of Animal Husbandry Anitha Radhakrishnan of hurling abuse at the Indian Prime Minister during a public address. 

“Strong Condemnation! DMK Minister Thiru Anitha Radhakrishnan has spoken disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his entire life for the people of India,” said the BJP in a post on X. 

 

The BJP has also questioned DMK MP Kanimozhi for being a witness to the entire incident. Kanimozhi was present at the stage and was enjoying the speech of Anitha Radhakrishnan, alleged the BJP. 

“Kanimozhi has stood witness to this nauseating act! Without condemning this obscene talk, Kanimozhi enjoys the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism!” said the Tamil Nadu BJP. 

 

BJP said that, “People will teach the DMK and I.N.D.I. Alliance a fitting lesson! The law will also do its duty! This time the “Rising Sun” will go down the horizon!” referring to the upcoming elections. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

