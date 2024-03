DMK Signs Seat Agreement With Two Allies in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha Polls; VCK Gets 2, MDMK 1

Advertisement

Chennai: Sealing deal with its 2019 allies- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) finalised seat-sharing agreements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, while speaking to the reporters here said that his party was allotted two seats, both reserved constituencies while the Vaiko-led MDMK was given one by the alliance's lead partner DMK.

"We have followed the same formula that was followed in the last Parliament elections. All parties agreed on this formula. In the 2019 Parliament elections, communist parties and VCK got two seats each. MDMK got one seat and similarly, in this election, we have agreed on the same formula..." Thol. Thirumavalavan said.

Thol. Thirumavalavan further said that his party will contest on its own symbol, the earthen pot, and has requested the Election Commission to allot it a general symbol as it would be fielding its nominees from around 15 seats in Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana as well.

In the 2019 elections, the MDMK was given one Lok Sabha seat (which it won) and one in the Rajya Sabha.

Thol Thirumavalavan and Vaiko finalised and signed the seat-sharing agreement with DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at the ruling party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here.

The DMK has so far finalised seat-sharing deals with allies' CPI (M), CPI, IUML and KMDK, besides VCK and MDMK.Stalin's party has, allotted two seats each to the Communist Party of India and CPIM, as well as one each to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi.

In 2019 too, the CPI and CPIM contested four (and won four) and the IUML and KDMK one each, which they won.In Tamil Nadu, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)-led by DMK won 38 out of the 39 LS seats in the state.

The elections for Lok Sabha is expected to be held in April-May this year. An official announcement by the Election Commission is yet to be made.