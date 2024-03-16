EC Announces By-Elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies Along With General Elections in 7 Phases

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC), on Saturday, announced the by-elections in 26 constituencies along with General Elections 2024, which will be held across seven phases.

Election Commission of India, on its official handle on X, wrote, “SCHEDULE OF Bye Elections in 26 ACs along with #GE2024.”

Here is the complete schedule for Assembly By-Polls

Phase 1 - April 19

Vilavancode, Tamil Nadu

Ramnagar, Tripura

Phase 2 - April 26

Bagidora (ST), Rajasthan

Akola West, Maharashtra

Phase 3 - May 7

Shorapur (ST), Karnataka

Bhagawangola, West Bengal

Vijapur, Gujarat

Khambhat, Gujarat

Vaghodia, Gujarat

Manavadar, Gujarat

Porbandar, Gujarat

Phase 4 - May 13

Secunderabad cantt. (SC), Telangana

Dadraul, Uttar Pradesh

Phase 5 - May 20

Gandey, Jharkhand

Lucknow East, Uttar Pradesh

Phase 6 - May 25

Karnal, Haryana

Gainsari, Uttar Pradesh

Phase 7 - June 1

Baranagar, West Bengal

Agiaon (SC), Bihar

Duddhi (ST), Uttar Pradesh

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul & Spiti (ST), Himachal Pradesh

Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh

Barsar, Himachal Pradesh

Gagret, Himachal Pradesh

Kutlehar, Himachal Pradesh



The EC stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases. The counting for all elections including by-elections, assembly elections and general elections will take place on June 4 this year. The Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections in Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, said Kumar at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.