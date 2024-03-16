Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:51 IST
EC Announces By-Elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies Along With General Elections in 7 Phases
TheEC announced the by-elections in 26 constituencies along with General Elections 2024, which will be held across seven phases.
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC), on Saturday, announced the by-elections in 26 constituencies along with General Elections 2024, which will be held across seven phases.
Election Commission of India, on its official handle on X, wrote, “SCHEDULE OF Bye Elections in 26 ACs along with #GE2024.”
SCHEDULE OF Bye Elections in 26 ACs along with #GE2024.
Details 👇#ECI #Elections2024 #ElectionSchedule #MCC pic.twitter.com/G05xPXZpO9
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024
Here is the complete schedule for Assembly By-Polls
Phase 1 - April 19
Vilavancode, Tamil Nadu
Ramnagar, Tripura
Phase 2 - April 26
Bagidora (ST), Rajasthan
Akola West, Maharashtra
Phase 3 - May 7
Shorapur (ST), Karnataka
Bhagawangola, West Bengal
Vijapur, Gujarat
Khambhat, Gujarat
Vaghodia, Gujarat
Manavadar, Gujarat
Porbandar, Gujarat
Phase 4 - May 13
Secunderabad cantt. (SC), Telangana
Dadraul, Uttar Pradesh
Phase 5 - May 20
Gandey, Jharkhand
Lucknow East, Uttar Pradesh
Phase 6 - May 25
Karnal, Haryana
Gainsari, Uttar Pradesh
Phase 7 - June 1
Baranagar, West Bengal
Agiaon (SC), Bihar
Duddhi (ST), Uttar Pradesh
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
Lahaul & Spiti (ST), Himachal Pradesh
Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh
Barsar, Himachal Pradesh
Gagret, Himachal Pradesh
Kutlehar, Himachal Pradesh
The EC stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases. The counting for all elections including by-elections, assembly elections and general elections will take place on June 4 this year. The Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections in Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, said Kumar at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:06 IST
