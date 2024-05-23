BREAKING: EC Issues Warning to Charanjit Singh Channi Over ‘Stuntbaazi’ Remark on Poonch Attack

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has issued a warning to Congress leader and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his remarks on the attack on Indian Air Force's convoy. After a convoy of the Indian Air Force was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Channi had called it a ‘stunt’.

The Election Commission has asked Channi to provide an explanation to the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar. Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Accusing Channi of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the EC has advised Channi to remain cautious in the future. The Commission said that Channi's comment violates clause 2 of Annexure-1 of Model Code of Conduct which says, “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work.”

EC's warning comes after Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) had written to the Election Commission of India for further action on the matter. "According to a report of the Jalandhar District Election Officer, it (Channi's remark) is the violation of MCC (model code of conduct)," Punjab CEO Sibin C said.

What Channi said?

Replying to reporters' questions on the attack on the IAF convoy, Channi had said, "These are all stunts, not attacks ('Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe' ). Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win. There is no truth in it." "The BJP knows how to play with people's lives and bodies," he had further alleged while speaking to reporters in Jalandhar.

Poonch Terror Attack

One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4. The attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the Air Force station from Jaranwali. One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack with over 20 bullets hitting its windscreen and side. Massive manhunt has been launched to track down the terrorists who are believed to have fled in the nearby forests after the attack and the joint security forces have also shot down terrorists in the valley in different encounters.

