New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday, April 1, pulled up BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks. The poll panel said that both the leaders have violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission asserted that they made personal attacks during their speeches and warned them to remain careful in the election season.

Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards, said the poll panel.

(This is a breaking copy)