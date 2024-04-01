×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

BREAKING: Election Commission Pulls Up Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Remarks

The Election Commission asserted that they made personal attacks during their speeches and warned them to remain careful in the election season.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Election Commission of India censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate
Election Commission of India censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday, April 1, pulled up BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks. The poll panel said that both the leaders have violated the Model Code of Conduct. 

The Election Commission asserted that they made personal attacks during their speeches and warned them to remain careful in the election season. 

Advertisement

Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards, said the poll panel. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a minute ago
Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a minute ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

4 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

6 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

9 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

10 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

11 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

19 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

19 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

20 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

21 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

24 minutes ago
CSK fans celebrate MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

27 minutes ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo