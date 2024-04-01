Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST
BREAKING: Election Commission Pulls Up Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Remarks
The Election Commission asserted that they made personal attacks during their speeches and warned them to remain careful in the election season.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday, April 1, pulled up BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks. The poll panel said that both the leaders have violated the Model Code of Conduct.
Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards, said the poll panel.
(This is a breaking copy)
