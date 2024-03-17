Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday issued revised counting dates for votes for the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The counting of votes for both the states will now take place on June 2, 2024.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that the votes polled in the two assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes. But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

Along with Lok Sabha polls voting for the Assembly polls in 4 states will also take place

According to the EC, "There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim."

Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday had announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, the poll panel had announced. After the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately.

Apart from the Lok Sabha elections, the CEC also announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The voting for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, while voting for the Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.