Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
BREAKING | Elections Are Not Beauty Contest: Jairam Ramesh on Question of INDI Bloc’s PM Face
Jairam Ramesh asserted that declaring a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming election is not necessary.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after Mamata Banerjee snubbed the Opposition's INDI alliance, Congress general secretary tried to play down the ongoing tussle within the coalition. On the question of INDI bloc's PM face, Jairam Ramesh on Monday, March 11, said that elections are not beauty contests suggesting that declaring a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming election is not necessary.
Jairam Ramesh said that the actual fight is based on the ideologies of different parties contesting an election. “In our country elections are not beauty contests. In our country, competition is held between the parties, its ideology, its symbol, its campaigning,” said Jairam Ramesh.
