Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

BREAKING | Elections Are Not Beauty Contest: Jairam Ramesh on Question of INDI Bloc’s PM Face

Jairam Ramesh asserted that declaring a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming election is not necessary.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh
Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference | Image: PTI
  • 1 min read
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after Mamata Banerjee snubbed the Opposition's INDI alliance, Congress general secretary tried to play down the ongoing tussle within the coalition. On the question of INDI bloc's PM face, Jairam Ramesh on Monday, March 11, said that elections are not beauty contests suggesting that declaring a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming election is not necessary. 

Jairam Ramesh said that the actual fight is based on the ideologies of different parties contesting an election. “In our country elections are not beauty contests. In our country, competition is held between the parties, its ideology, its symbol, its campaigning,” said Jairam Ramesh. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

