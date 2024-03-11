BREAKING | Elections Are Not Beauty Contest: Jairam Ramesh on Question of INDI Bloc’s PM Face

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after Mamata Banerjee snubbed the Opposition's INDI alliance, Congress general secretary tried to play down the ongoing tussle within the coalition. On the question of INDI bloc's PM face, Jairam Ramesh on Monday, March 11, said that elections are not beauty contests suggesting that declaring a prime ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming election is not necessary.

Jairam Ramesh said that the actual fight is based on the ideologies of different parties contesting an election. “In our country elections are not beauty contests. In our country, competition is held between the parties, its ideology, its symbol, its campaigning,” said Jairam Ramesh.

On being asked if will there be a PM face from INDIA Bloc, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "In our country elections are not beauty contests. In our country, competition is held between the parties, its ideology, its symbol, its campaigning..."

The main tussle begun within the Opposition's INDI alliance after the Congress declared party president Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. In the fourth meeting of INDI alliance held in Ashoka Hotel on December 19, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had proposed the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate. Reports suggested that 12 of the participating parties supported Kharge’s name, however, Nitish Kumar, credited for stiching the alliance together got miffed.

Observers believe that this resulted in Nitish Kumar crossing over to the BJP. Just after the Congress' declaration, Nitisj Kumar had called leaders' meet in Patna, while another senior leader Sharad Pawar said that there is no need to declare a PM face before the election, pushing the Congress on back foot.