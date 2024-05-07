BREAKING: Ex-Congress Leader Radhika Khera, Actor Shekhar Suman Join BJP

Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Radhika Khera joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday, May 7.

They joined the BJP at party's national headquarters in the national capital. Both of them joined the party in presence of BJP general secreatry Vinod Tawde. Radhika on Sunday resigned from the Congress party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Advertisement

#LIVE | Former Congress leader Radhika Khera joins BJP along with actor Shekhar Suman at party headquarters.



Tune in here for the latest updates: https://t.co/mP5RevFMKb… #RadhikaKhera #BJP #LokSabhaElection pic.twitter.com/ImpEkQLui2 — Republic (@republic)

What Radhika Khera Said After Joining BJP?

Radhika Khera said that she wouldn't reached here if she didn't get the support of BJp-led government. “The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government. Today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress...” said Khera after joining BJP.

Advertisement

Television actor Shekhar Suman said that he had never thought of joining politics. “Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here...” said Suman after joining the BJP.

Why Radhika Khera Resigned From Congress

Radhika Khera had resigned from the Congress party alleging ‘harassment’ by other leaders. She alleged that she was locked up in a room at the Chhattisgarh Congress office and was verbally abused. She said that she was sidelined in the Congress party, and was being harassed after she visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her family.

She said she could not realise that she was being ignored because she was not matching with the anti-Hindu ideology of the party. It crossed all limits when at the headquarters of Chhattisgarh Congress in Raipur, Sushil Anand Shukla misbehaved with her and verbally abused her, alleged. "I am being punished for being a Ram Bhakt. Did my going to the Ram temple hurt the party so much? I was told not to take the name of Ram during the Chhattisgarh polls. I was told I talked of Hindu religion too much," she said. “I could not realise a conspiracy was being hatched against me. I was the media in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections. I was being insulted continuously,” she added.

Advertisement

Was Offered Alcohol During Nyay Yatra: Radhika

Radhika alleged that during Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, she was offered alcohol and party workers close to knock on her door in inebriated condition. "During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Chhattisgarh media chairman, Sushil Anand Shukla, offered me alcohol. There was another person with him, Dhananjay Thakur. Two other women who worked in the media department were with me," Khera said at a press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

"We were in our room in Korba. I was called repeatedly and asked what kind of alcohol I wanted. The media chairman would knock on my door after getting drunk. I had informed Sachin Pilot ji, the state in-charge. Jairam Ramesh to Pawan Khera, I told everyone how they behaved with me," she said.