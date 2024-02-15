English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Major Jolt To INDI Alliance: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference To Go Solo In Lok Sabha Polls

Omar Abduallah earlier claimed that talks within the Congress-led INDI bloc will only be held on three seats which were won by the BJP in 2019 elections

Apoorva Shukla
National Conference Asserts Independence in Electoral Strategy, Shuns Pre-Poll Alliances
National Conference Asserts Independence in Electoral Strategy, Shuns Pre-Poll Alliances | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a decisive move shaking up the political landscape in India's northern region, Dr Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC) and a prominent Member of Parliament from the Srinagar constituency, declared on Thursday that the party would not forge any pre-poll alliances. This announcement, made at the party headquarters in Srinagar, dealt a significant setback to the INDIA bloc's strategies for the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters, Dr. Farooq Abdullah affirmed the NC's commitment to contesting independently, stating unequivocally, "NC has no intention of forming alliances before the polls and will instead contest independently." This declaration firmly establishes the party's determination to rely on its strength and principles in the electoral arena.

Responding to queries regarding the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah expressed optimism about simultaneous elections with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, indicating the party's readiness for the electoral fray at both state and national levels.

On the contentious issue of electoral bonds, Dr Farooq Abdullah emphasized transparency, urging all political parties to disclose the sources of their funding before elections. He underscored the importance of public awareness regarding the flow of financial resources into the political sphere.

In his remarks on the situation in Pakistan, Dr Abdullah highlighted the significance of a stable Pakistan for the broader interests of India, emphasizing the interdependence between the two nations.

Regarding the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dr Abdullah affirmed his compliance with the summons, asserting the resilience of the NC in the face of such challenges. He reiterated the party's commitment to advocating for the interests of the people, citing recent developments concerning the farmers' protests and urging the central government to address their concerns ahead of the impending elections.

With inputs from ZEENAT ZESHAN FAZIL

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

