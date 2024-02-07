English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

First Blow to RJD in Bihar Assembly After Nitish's Jump: NDA MLAs Seek Removal of Awadh Bihari

Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna, hours after he resigned from the post on Sunday

Apoorva Shukla
Bihar speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary with former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary with former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | Image: X/ @iAwadhBihariRJD
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: In one of the first blows to Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Nitish KUmar dumped Mahagathbandhan to join the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, the NDA MLAs have moved no-confidence motion against the sitting assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. 

Awadh Bihari Choudhary, a prominent RJD leader, was appointed as the speaker for Bihar assembly under the Mahagathbandhan government which came to power 18 months ago after Nitish had jumped ships, dumping BJP. 

Advertisement

After Nitish Kumar’s swearing in on January 28, BJP leaders including Nand Kishore Yadav and Tarkishore Prasad (former Deputy Chief Minister); HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi; JD(U)'s Vinay Kumar Choudhary, Ratnesh Sada, and other MLAs from the NDA alliance gave a no-confidence motion notice to the assembly secretary seeking the removal of Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

Nitish sworn-in as Bihar CM for 9th time 

Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna, hours after he resigned from the post, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA.

"I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so... I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old leader told reporters after taking oath as the CM in Patna. 

Advertisement

BJP leaders - Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha - have been sworn in as the deputy chief ministers. 

RJD responds to Nitish’s switch 

However, on the other side, RJD leader and Nitish’s former deputy Tejashwi Yadav said that the game is not over yet. 

Calling Nitish Kumar a ‘tired CM’, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar was tired. RJD made him do all the work that the government did. I want to stay away from making any personal comments. But Nitish Kumar does not even know what he is saying. Mark my word that JD(U) will be finished by 2024. Whatever they do, the public is with us. I want to thank the BJP for taking along the JD(U)," Tejashwi said.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement