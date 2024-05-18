Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, was on Friday attacked by a few unknown persons, while he was campaigning in his constituency along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Chhaya Sharma. The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of the Usmanpur police station area in Delhi at around 6.45 pm on Friday, during which the attackers attacked Kumar after garlanding him during his election campaign.

According to the information, as Kanhaiya Kumar was attending a meeting in the Usmanpur area, when a youth who came close to him and on the pretext of garlanding Kumar attempted to slap him after throwing ink.

AAP councillor filed police complaint after the incident

The incident led to a chaos at the site, and the supporters of Kumar immediately caught hold of the youth as soon as the incident took place. The youth was allegedly beaten up by the supporters of the Congress candidate and was later handed over to the police.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed at the New Usmanpur police station and a probe was initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Delhi), Joy N Tirkey stated that the incident, which took place at AAP office located in Swami Subramanium Bhawan on 4th Pushta, was reported to the police at 6.53 pm on Friday. AAP Councillor Chhaya Sharma filed a complaint after the incident.

DCP Tirkey stated that during the preliminary inquiry, it was found that Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress candidate was in a meeting in AAP Office at 4th Pushta, Swami Subramanium Bhawan, New Usmanpur, which was being hosted by Chhaya Sharma.

The police official asserted that after the meeting, when Chhaya Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya Kumar, some persons came and put garland around Kumar, following which, some persons threw ink on him and tried to assault him. Not only this, when Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her as well.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken based on the complaint filed by Chhaya Sharma.

Notably, Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from North East Delhi on Congress Party’s ticket, is the candidate for the INDI Alliance.





