Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

BREAKING | Former Congress Leader Rohan Gupta Joins BJP Along With Jahanzaib Sirwal

Ex-Congress Leader Rohan Gupta joined the BJP in Delhi along with Jahanzaib Sirwal and Parampal Kaur.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Rohan Gupta Joins BJP
Rohan Gupta Joins BJP | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress party ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Congressman Rahul Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday, April 11. Along with Rohan Gupta, Jahanzaib Sirwal and Parampal Kaur also joined the BJP in presence of national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 

Rohan Gupta, former IT cell chief of the Congress, had left the grand old party alleging “humiliation” and “character assassination” by party colleagues. Gupta, who had been given a Lok Sabha ticket from the Ahmedabad East seat by the Congress, withdrew from the race citing his father’s ill health.

Gupta expressed his support to the BJP leadership's agenda of a "viksit Bharat" by 2047 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Rohan Gupta Slams Congress 

As he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rohan Gupta slammed the Congress party over several issues, alleging that the party has become directionless and full of contradictions. The Congress party has lost its credibility, said Gupta. 

He cited the Congress's stand on a host of issues, including its decision to not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, opposition to the CAA and aligning with parties like AAP, to make his point. 

He had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Before Gupta, former Congress spokesperso Gourav Vallabh joined the BJP, asserting that he could not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma. 

Jahanzaib Sirwal and Parampal Kaur Join the BJP 

Former Congres leader from Jammu and Kashmir- Jahanzain Sirwal also joined the BJP on Thursday. He had resigned from the AICC earlier in the day alleging that the Congress leader has been unable to speak for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The leadership of the Congress party has been put in incompetent hands, alleged Sirwal in his resignation letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Parampal Kaur, former officer, also joined the BJP. Vinod Tawde said that Kaur's induction will strengthen the BJP in Punjab. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

