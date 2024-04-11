Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress party ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Congressman Rahul Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday, April 11. Along with Rohan Gupta, Jahanzaib Sirwal and Parampal Kaur also joined the BJP in presence of national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Rohan Gupta, former IT cell chief of the Congress, had left the grand old party alleging “humiliation” and “character assassination” by party colleagues. Gupta, who had been given a Lok Sabha ticket from the Ahmedabad East seat by the Congress, withdrew from the race citing his father’s ill health.

(This is a breaking copy)